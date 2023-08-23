Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023, View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - During the 2023 Canadian Climate Investor Conference, representatives from TSX and TSXV-listed companies shared their unique perspectives and company stories with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

Electrovaya Inc. - Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023
Revolve Renewable Power Corp. - Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. - Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023
Taiga Motors Corporation - Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023
UGE International Ltd. - Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023
Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. - Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023
CVW CleanTech Inc. - Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023
Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. - Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023
RE Royalties Ltd. - Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023
Solar Alliance Energy Inc. - Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023
Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. - Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023
About the Canadian Climate Investor Conference

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference brings together growth oriented, publicly traded clean energy and technology companies, and climate conscious investors, to discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

This conference is organized by founding members RE Royalties, UGE International, ReVolve Renewables, Solar Alliance, Evergen Infrastructure, Electrovaya, Clearblue Technologies, Westbridge Renewables, Synex Renewables, and Carbon Streaming. Founding partner sponsors include the TMX Group, Canaccord Genuity, Water Tower Research, Integral Wealth Management, and McMillan LLP.

The conference is FREE to attend for climate and impact focused institutional investors, financial institutions, portfolio managers, retail investors, advisors, and clean energy professionals to learn and discuss directly with companies on solutions to create a clean and secure future, address critical climate mitigation issues, and increasing clean energy and technology investments.

