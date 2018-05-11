Canadian Cloud Leader AURO Announces $100 in Cloud Credits for All New Customers in Honour of OpenStack Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With OpenStack Summit Vancouver taking place from May 21 - 24, 2018, AURO Cloud Computing, the first Canadian enterprise public cloud, is offering $100 in credits to new customers interested in cloud computing. AURO is a 100% Canada-based public cloud that offers Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) services powered by OpenStack Ocata.

Develop, scale, and host your business in Canada's secure enterprise public cloud.

Using code: AURO100 at checkout, customers will receive $100 in credits to be used on the AURO platform. This discretionary limited-time discount is applicable to new sign ups to AURO only. Credits are subject to account verifiability. Interested customers shouldn't delay in signing up as credits are subject to resource availability.

AURO Enterprise Cloud is a true OpenStack deployment, featuring load balancing servers, scalable compute, VPN as a Service (VPNaaS), Containers as a Service (CaaS), a robust storage backend for compute nodes/volumes, and Swift object storage. Data is stored in clusters and kept safe through replication. This flexible service is optimal for many use cases, from experimenting with new technologies to DevOps running infrastructure. With AURO, there are no limitations and you pay only for what you use.

"Our AURO Openstack deployment gives you the power and flexibility to expand your application, and move to a virtual, scalable and secure environment. We want new customers to experience this world-class stability," said AURO Cloud Engineer Matthew Czajka.

To learn more, contact AURO via email at sales@auro.io or by phone at 1-855-226-4678

About AURO Cloud Computing

AURO was built using OpenStack to give Canada its first true enterprise public cloud that can support a wide range of cloud computing requirements. With a free account, open APIs, and Canadian cloud storage, customers get a platform that can deliver highly scalable public, private, and hybrid cloud services, including operational and architectural compatibility with AWS. AURO delivers a portfolio of services that include IT Infrastructure and cloud hosting, while giving users the benefit of Canada's unique regulatory environment and data security.

