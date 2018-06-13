Canadian Cloud Leader AURO Announces Managed OpenStack Service

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AURO, Canada's first enterprise public cloud that offers Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) services, has announced a Managed OpenStack service that allows you access to a team of certified experts dedicated to helping your cloud succeed. Simply put, it's the enterprise cloud without the responsibility that normally comes with it.

You can focus on your business while AURO focuses on your cloud infrastructure.

Managed OpenStack is a product that oversees your deployment, operations, cloud strategy, security, and change management. It proactively resolves issues before you experience them–all around the clock. You can focus on your business by allowing AURO to focus on your cloud infrastructure for you.

The service includes proactive monitoring and alerts with 24/7 support, operational management for user change requests, updates and security assessments, 99.99% SLA availability, and HA configuration assistance.

The plan offers a variety of features, all of which present opportunities to customize your cloud even further. Setup on OpenStack versions such as Newton, Ocata, Pike, and Queens effortlessly. Access modern, effective customization options on any and all OpenStack Projects including Nova, Neutron, Glance, Swift, Cinder, Sahara, Trove, and Magnum. Enjoy cloud monitoring and gain metrics, with high available storage backend for compute nodes.

Additionally, make use of Openstack's API for a hybrid solution using AURO's Public cloud or S3 API emulation to move workloads. You can also employ applications which allow for centralized management of cloud resources across private and public clouds.

"Having your own private cloud unlocks all the possibilities OpenStack has to offer. There are many new and evolving products in OpenStack suitable for any scenario. We can help you get set up and run your own customized cloud, built to suit your needs perfectly," says AURO Cloud Engineer Matt Czajka.

Managed OpenStack is 100% open-source with no vendor lock-in. It offers the benefits of the public cloud without the need for cloud infrastructure experts. With AURO, there are no limitations and you pay only for what you use.

To learn more, contact AURO via email at sales@auro.io or by phone at 1-855-226-4678

About AURO Cloud Computing

AURO was built using OpenStack to give Canada its first true enterprise public cloud that can support a wide range of cloud computing requirements. With a free account, open APIs, and Canadian cloud storage, customers get a platform that can deliver highly scalable public, private, and hybrid cloud services, including operational and architectural compatibility with AWS. AURO delivers a portfolio of services that include IT Infrastructure and cloud hosting, while giving users the benefit of Canada's unique regulatory environment and data security.

