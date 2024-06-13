Canadian Company at the heart of World Class Centre in Colorado

10,000 sq ft. Outdoor Nature Centre Opening Saturday in Lafayette.

HAMILTON, ON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The spotlight will be on Hamilton based Bienenstock (pronounced bean-in-stalk) Natural Playgrounds this coming weekend. The Canadian team along with two thousand guests will be part of the grand opening this Saturday.

Thorne Nature Experience's newest center, The Lafayette Nature Center has been created to build Earth stewards of the future and Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds (BNP) was instrumental in its development.

"What was once an industrial site (10 months ago) is now a world-class outdoor community hub that will benefit thousands of people for years to come. Our mission aligns with the founding principles of Dr. Oakleigh Thorne II, who has been connecting children to nature for six decades. He said that children of all ages and abilities have a right to be in and have access to nature. This legacy and commitment is one that we are proud to have been involved in from start to completion." Adam Bienenstock, Founder of Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds.

This sprawling 10,000 sq.ft environment offers equitable access to numerous play areas, community gathering spaces, pavilions and trails that connect to nearby Coal Creek. Visitors will travel past hundreds of trees, through tunnels and into caves, encountering opportunities to climb and strategize, engaging all senses and connecting children to nature in countless physical and imaginative ways.

"When we were embarking on this ambitious build, we knew we wouldn't be successful without the support of Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds, their expertise in designing and building nature play areas clearly sets them apart from the competition. Even more important is that they are a values driven company that walks side by side with their clients to ensure the project is a complete success. Anyone "trying" to edge into nature play will never deliver the way this team does." Keith Desrosiers, Executive Director of Thorne Nature Experience.

Learn more at: https://thornenature.org and https://www.bienenstockplaygrounds.com

SOURCE Bienenstock Playgrounds