Canadian Diplomats Dispute Havana Study Findings

Flawed study did not compare to pre-injury baseline, had ethical concerns

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Canadian diplomats and their family members who have suffered documented brain injuries as a result of being stationed in Cuba between 2017-2021, join with their American colleagues to reject a flawed study on a condition dubbed Havana syndrome.

The recently released study of "Anomalous Health Incidents" by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), did not compare individual health records of afflicted individuals from the US to determine their pre-injury baseline. Canadian legal counsel for the injured diplomats and family members said the NIH report has no bearing on the Canadian experience. Canadian counsel also said they join their colleagues in their critique of the NIH study on procedural, substantive, and ethical grounds.

Howie, Sacks and Henry LLP has partnered with Waddell Phillips to represent Canadian diplomats and their families who have been diagnosed with a neurological syndrome that resembles a concussion but without evidence of physical trauma. Researchers have speculated that the injuries may have been caused by an energy weapon.

Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP co-counsel Paul Miller says, "On behalf of all counsel involved, acting for both US and Canadian diplomats, we are extremely disappointed in the NIH review. Our clients, who continue to suffer from injuries suffered in Havana and elsewhere, call on both the Canadian and US governments to provide transparency to those impacted by Havana Syndrome."

Miller stated the Canadian victims of these injuries join their American colleagues in demanding that both governments declassify all information relating to injuries sustained by their personnel if these governments are standing by the proposition that there was no foreign enemy involvement and that there are no brain injuries as a result of being in Cuba.

For the US lead counsel's statement, please click here.

