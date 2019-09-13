Canadian Favorite Ben & Florentine Announces Franchise Opportunity in United States

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben & Florentine, a favorite breakfast and brunch restaurant in Canada, is going south of the border. The hot spot known for artful, delicious twists on breakfast classics, is pleased to announce its franchise opportunity is now available in the United States.

Since opening its first location a decade ago, Ben & Florentine has become an innovator in the Canadian breakfast market. While each of the 55+ locations have always offered traditional morning favorites, the full-service restaurant has garnered an enthusiastic fan base through its reputation for creative and fine-dining quality menu items. Now, MTY/Kahala Brands is bringing the delectable food and scalable business model stateside.

Kahala Brands Vice President of Franchise Development, Jay Goldstein, is leading U.S. franchise sales and growth of Ben & Florentine. Judging by the immense popularity of breakfast and brunch – breakfast is the fastest growing segment in the $798 billion restaurant industry (SOURCE) – he anticipates a strong introduction in the U.S. Some highlights of the franchise opportunity that has already piqued the interest of entrepreneurs include:

- A Strong Support System – Because Ben & Florentine is backed by Kahala Brands and MTY, every franchisee has full access to an in-house social media team, an in-house creative team to help with ads, promos and coupons, a full-service construction team, continuing education and more. Each new franchisee also goes through a nine week training program consisting of four weeks at a training store, one week in Kahala's corporate office in Arizona and on-site support for four weeks.

- Ties to the Community – Many of the Canadian franchisees have noted they have regulars who come in three or four times a week. In communities where Ben & Florentine is open, it becomes a go-to local neighborhood diner, but with high-end food.

- Customer Base Built for Social – Millennials and Gen Z customers are increasingly choosing where to eat based on what's "Instagramable." With a menu that is being updated every six months, there are always new trending, colorful, craveable food items that will satiate any customers need to share a meal on social media.

- An Enviable Work-life Balance – With morning and afternoon business hours – the restaurant closes by 3 p.m. every day – Ben & Florentine allows franchisees to have a strong business and still be able to spend time with the family.

"To jumpstart growth here in the States, we are looking for community-oriented franchisees. Since the franchise quickly becomes a staple in its community, we need business owners who will be active in their community on behalf of their business, who is in the middle of the dining room on a Sunday afternoon ensuring every guest leaves satisfied and full," said Goldstein. "Breakfast and brunch are booming right now in the US – people are craving avocado toast, big skillets and fluffy pancakes more than ever. Ben & Florentine is looking for the best operators to serve up a delicious, profitable brunch to their community."

In addition to being community-oriented, prospective Ben & Florentine franchisees must have $200,000 in liquid capital and a net worth of $500,000.

The breakfast brand is initially targeting bigger markets along the east coast, with special attention to development in Florida. Just like American snowbirds, many retirees in Canada spend their winters in Florida, so there is already brand recognition in the Sunshine State.

For more information on the Ben & Florentine franchise opportunity, please visit https://benandflorentinefranchise.com/.

About MTY Food Group™

Headquartered in Canada, MTY Food Group is among North America's leading franchisors in the restaurant industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations in the QSR and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry, as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of well-known brands. MTY operates approximately 6,000 locations under more than 70 brands in more than 35 countries. The company also operates a distribution center and a food processing plant, both of which are located in the province of Quebec, Canada. MTY's multi-brand platform allows the company to position itself across a broad range of demographic, economic and geographic sectors. Some of the company's larger brands include Cold Stone Creamery®, Thai Express™, Baja Fresh®, Papa Murphy's®, TacoTime®, Manchu Wok®, Mikes™, Scores™, Baton Rouge™, Mucho Burrito® and Sushi Shop™. A full list of all brands and other information on the company and its financial statements can be found on SEDAR's website at www.Sedar.com.

For more information about MTY Food Group, visit www.MTYGroup.com.

About Kahala Brands™

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ and owned by North American restaurant industry power-house MTY Food Group, Kahala Brands is one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 29 fast-casual/quick service restaurant ("QSR") brands and approximately 3,000 locations operating in roughly 35 countries. Concepts within the Kahala Brands family include (globally) Cold Stone Creamery®, Blimpie®, Maui Wowi®, TacoTime®, Samurai Sam's Teriyaki Grill®, NrGize Lifestyle Café™, Surf City Squeeze®, Planet Smoothie®, Tasti D-lite®, Johnnie's New York Pizzeria™, Cereality®, Kahala Coffee Traders®, Frullati Café & Bakery™, Rollerz®, Ranch One®, America's Taco Shop®, Great Steak™, Baja Fresh®, La Salsa®, The Counter®, BUILT Custom Burgers®, Grabbagreen®, and sweetFrog® along with (U.S. only) Pinkberry®, Mucho Burrito®, Ginger Sushi+ Poke Shop™, Thai Express™, Extreme Pita® and Manchu Wok®.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

