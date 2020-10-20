Canadian Financial Leader chooses Aspera Software Asset Management Solutions

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM) and part of the USU Group, today announced that a leading financial institution (The "Customer") has signed a $1M agreement with a term of 3 years to use Aspera SmartTrack and related services.

The proposed solution had high visibility and buy-in within the customer's senior leadership. Its seasoned SAM team recognized that the next logical step was to drive efficiencies across multiple platforms and business units by rolling out an automated software license management solution. With progress from manual operational efforts firmly established, the customer was ready for an enterprise SAM solution that would offer a complete and consolidated overview of the software estate from a single pane of glass.

"Working with the customer's team of SAM experts, it was clear they had a good grasp on their licensing environment. Our collective teams worked to craft a solution that was tailored to their specific needs, to build out the efficiencies that are simply missing with manual processes" said Mel Passarelli, Aspera's President and CEO. "We look forward to onboarding their top strategic software vendors so they can start gaining speed."

By using Aspera's product portfolio and in-house services team, customers improve their ROI and make better software decisions. Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada and Europe, and operates worldwide across a global partner ecosystem.

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments.



Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.

Contact

Aspera Technologies Inc.

Nicole Panas

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Aspera

Related Links

http://www.aspera.com

