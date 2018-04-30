Canadian Innovation Centre (CIC) Announces GrowthLogic Inc. as Succession RFP Winner

TORONTO, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a competitive RFP process, the Canadian Innovation Centre (CIC) is proud to announce that GrowthLogic Inc. has been selected to acquire the Centre's assets.

The competitive bid process included several organizations from across the country. Ultimately, it was determined by the CIC board that GrowthLogic is the organization best equipped to build on the CIC legacy moving forward. Under the guidance of Josie Graham, the CIC has become recognized as a world leader with methodologies including the Critical Factors Assessment (CFA) which has a proven predictability factor of 80% in determining the success of innovative ventures.

"Like the CIC, GrowthLogic's goal is to support companies wanting to commercialize their products and services," remarked Josie Graham, CEO of CIC, "GrowthLogic is experienced, capable and dedicated to taking the CIC methods online to a global audience of entrepreneurs. At OCE Discovery 2018, we start our transition to GrowthLogic by directly engaging with our community of innovators together."

The Canadian Innovation Centre (CIC) is a Waterloo-based national, not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping innovators, inventors, and entrepreneurs transform their ideas into market successes. Since its founding over 30 years ago, the centre has provided expertise to over 20,000 people and their companies.

GrowthLogic intelligently nurtures and monitors business growth for entrepreneurs and existing businesses. GrowthLogic is currently introducing the first automated entrepreneurial learning management solution that delivers real-time analytics and valuable data to optimize and monitor investment decisions. Incorporating a proven framework and methodology, the GrowthLogic system automatically guides progress and facilitates wide-ranging business support.

For more information please contact:

Josie Graham, CEO Canadian Innovation Centre

jgraham@innovationcentre.ca

