Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association join hive, a global trade facilitation platform powered by Global eTrade Services

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global eTrade Services (GeTS) today announced the partnership with the Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA) to onboard their members on hive (highly interconnected & vibrant e-trade), joining a vibrant and connected global association-centric community of more than 10,000 freight forwarders spanning across Asia to Latin America and now North America.

hive is a cross-border trade facilitation platform connecting multiple stakeholders from customs agencies, freight forwarders, shippers, carriers and brokers on a collaborative single window to strengthen trade and compliance between countries.

With the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in place, businesses in Canada can enjoy preferential access to markets in Singapore, Asia Pacific and Latin America, allowing easier flow of traded goods between these countries. Members can leverage hive to gain competitive advantage, establish credible partnerships through hive's Partner Discovery Service and request for quotation for services not limited to geographies. Their cross-border trade compliance needs can be fulfilled through 26 customs nodes connecting more than 175,000 parties globally. Additionally, hive is part of CALISTA™ -- a digital supply chain platform powered by GeTS, enabling members to orchestrate their supply chain activities from physical logistics, compliance through to financial requirements on a single platform.

Mr Eugene Wong, Chaiman of GeTS said: "Canada's trade with Singapore amounts to nearly C$920 million in exports and C$1.3 billion in imports in 2018[1]. We believe this partnership will greatly improve trade connectivity and bring value to CIFFA members, logistics and adjacency communities in Canada, ASEAN and beyond. We are delighted that CIFFA is onboard, and are committed to make trade more efficient through the neutral, open and collaborative hive platform."

Mr Bruce Rodgers, Executive Director of CIFFA said: "CIFFA is pleased to partner with hive and to leverage the strength of a 10,000 strong community of freight forwarders. In this time of increased global trade, compliance is complex. Harnessing the right platform facilitates trade for multiple stakeholders across multiple borders. We look forward to the partnership with hive as a win-win arrangement."

Mr Chong Kok Keong, CEO of GeTS said: "By leveraging our deep G2B and B2B domain expertise and technological capabilities, we are happy that CIFFA can harness the hive platform to improve its reach and fulfillment of trade compliance, and enable our members to seek out new trade opportunities in Canada. We will continue to grow the hive community with more strategic partners to make trade more accessible, easier and predictable."

[1]Source: Tarde Data Online: Industry Canada. March 11, 2019

About Global eTrade Services

Global eTrade Services (GeTS), a global leading trade platform company, is shaping the future of trade and supply chain with its innovative use of technology and deep G2B and B2B domain expertise. GeTS enables the orchestration of physical logistics, compliance and financial requirements of trade and supply chain seamlessly, smartly and securely, thus powering global trade by making it accessible, predictable and easier to fulfil. The company has linkages to 26 Customs nodes across the world, with more than 175,000 connected parties and conducting more than 18 million transactions annually.

About Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association

The Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA) is celebrating 70 years of leadership in 2018 and today represents some 260 regular member firms from the largest of multi-national global logistics provider firms to small and medium sized Canadian companies. CIFFA member companies employ tens of thousands of highly skilled international trade and transportation specialists. As a vital component of Canada's global supply chain, CIFFA member companies facilitate the movement of goods around the world. International freight forwarders are the foremost experts in cargo transportation solutions and essential partners in advancing the Canadian economy and the economic prosperity of Canadians.

