Canadian Lincoln Dealer Website Enables Car Buyers to Skip the Dealership and Order Test-Drive to Home

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alberta's Koch Lincoln will soon allow car buyers to skip the trip down to the dealership and schedule a test drive of any new vehicle - right from the Koch Lincoln website - and then have the vehicle conveniently delivered to their home.

The new Koch program aims to work with consumers' busy schedules by allowing them to skip the dealership and to create a relaxed, personalized, one-on-one experience where the car buyer can examine and drive the vehicle in their own environment.

Car buyers can head to the Koch Lincoln website, select any new in-stock vehicle, and schedule a one hour test drive. The new vehicle will then be delivered to any home, workplace, or location in the Edmonton area. The luxury vehicle will be accompanied by a Lincoln Specialist to answer all of the buyers' questions. This service is complementary.

"Koch believes that buying a new vehicle doesn't have to be complicated." says Koch Director of Lincoln Sales Les Koch. "Our goal as a Lincoln dealership is to improve the buying experience by creating a low pressure, high value buying experience. This new service aims at transforming the tired test drive by enabling a car buyer to view any new Lincoln vehicle, delivered on-demand, at their convenience."

The Koch Automotive Group will be rolling out the on-demand test drive program to their Edmonton Lincoln dealership in the third quarter of 2018. Those interested in learning more about Alberta's first on-demand delivery service are encouraged to visit the dealership website at www.kochlincoln.com. All automotive shopper questions regarding the service can be directed to the sales team, toll free: (877) 752-3492

About Koch Lincoln

Koch Lincoln is an award winning, state-of-the-art, luxury Lincoln dealership in south Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Koch offers a great selection of new and pre-owned Lincoln vehicles to Edmonton and the surrounding area.

About Koch Automotive Group

Koch Automotive Group of Companies include franchised Lincoln and Ford dealerships in Edmonton, Leduc, and Athabasca. Privately owned and operated by the Koch family for over 50 years, the company continues to innovate, pushing the envelope across the automotive industry. Throughout their history, the Koch Automotive Group continues to combine outstanding customer service with a simple and honest car buying experience.

