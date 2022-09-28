Canadian Live Streamers Impact on Gaming Market

Revenue for the video game market in Canada is expected to reach US$3.27 billion in 2022

Video game industry is expected to grow to a projected market volume of US$4.93 billion by 2027

Top 3 Canadian Twitch streamers have a collective estimated net worth of US$20 million

New data presented around live game streaming by PartyCasino, in Twitch Global Leaderboard

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, Statista reported that the revenue for the video game market in Canada is expected to reach US$3.27 billion, with an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 8.57%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$4.93 billion by 2027.

Live streaming of games has disrupted the video game market and created a new scene for gamers and how video games are consumed through platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

The Twitch World Leaderboard

Twitch is currently the world's biggest live streaming platform for video game enthusiasts that stream, watch and interact in live game broadcasts. The platform currently has over 140 million active users.

PartyCasino Canada has compiled a top 25 list of the biggest accounts on Twitch, based on number of followers, viewers, and estimated earnings.

Unique insights reveal that Canadian streamers such as xQc, Shroud, and Pokimane, are within the top 10 English speaking gamers that can be found on Twitch. Collectively they have over 30 million subscribers.

The list also reveals in numbers, the impact they have on the live streaming market:

xQc makes an estimated US$323,077 per month from Twitch revenue alone and has a following of over 11 million subscribers.

makes an estimated per month from Twitch revenue alone and has a following of over 11 million subscribers. Shroud , another popular Canadian gamer with over 10 million followers, makes an estimated US$50,000 .

, another popular Canadian gamer with over 10 million followers, makes an estimated . Pokimane earns an estimated US$36,315 and has a following of over 9 million users.

earns an estimated and has a following of over 9 million users. The top 3 Canadian streamers have a collective estimated net worth of roughly US$20 million .

The US and Canada alone account for 93 million viewers, of which, 10.5 million unique viewers are from Canada.

For more in-depth insights, check out PartyCasino's Twitch League Leaderboard here with the topmost watched streamers in 2022.

Media Contact:

Bob Spoerl

773.453.2444

[email protected]

SOURCE PartyCasino Canada