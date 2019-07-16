Canadian Luxury Brand Tree Trunk Launches Exclusive Capsule Collection with MedMen

The collaboration is an extension of Tree Trunk's handmade storage and rolling solutions. From the moment the first Tree Trunk was created, the human touch has been vital to the company's philosophy of unrivaled craftsmanship. Tree Trunk has been dedicated to creating cannabis furnishings that are as functional as they are beautiful works of art.

"It was my vision when Tree Trunk was first being developed to have MedMen as a retail partner. I saw them, and still do, as the most prestigious and luxurious cannabis experience in America. It is an honor to be working with MedMen in this capacity alongside their impressive team," says Philip Andrews, Tree Trunk founder and CEO.

"As the stigma around cannabis consumption is changing in this country, so is the outdated stereotype of what it looks like to be a cannabis enthusiast," Adam Bierman, MedMen CEO and co-founder. "Today's consumers are looking for a more elevated experience, and this collaboration provides an opportunity to store our products in a stylish, sophisticated way."

The MedMen x Tree Trunk collaboration will be available at MedMen locations across California and includes:

MedMen x Tree Tray To-Go, $59.00

Our most petite piece, the Tree Tray To-Go makes prepping pinners a cinch whether you're on the couch or out on an adventure. Resulting in a perfect joint every time.

MedMen x Tree Tray, $139.00

A classic square shape, the Tree Tray accommodates your complete cannabis kit. Its contoured corners and a super smooth finish provide for the optimal daily use surface.

MedMen x Tree Trunk Mini, $245.00

Make the most out of your cannabis storage with the Tree Trunk Mini. Closed under secure lock and key, this square design offers ample room for storing and organizing your cannabis accessories.

MedMen x Tree Trunk Grand, $995.00

Our largest storage solution with a separate pull out drawer to neatly and discreetly organize the true connoisseur's cannabis kit. Like all Tree Trunk pieces, it's handmade in our third-generation wood shop with the Tree Trunk x MedMen stamps of quality.



