Canadian Medical AI Company - Deep Breathe - Wins First Place in US Army's xTechInternational 2024 Competition, Outpacing Over 100 Global Competitors

LONDON, ON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Deep Breathe, a leading Canadian medical AI company, has emerged as the winner of the prestigious 2024 xTechInternational competition, hosted by the US Army. This remarkable achievement underlines Deep Breathe's pioneering role in developing AI-powered diagnostic solutions that meet the stringent requirements of military and healthcare environments.

xTechInternational is an international competition that invites companies from across the globe to showcase technologies with potential applications in military environments. This year's competition attracted submissions from over 100 companies, spanning various industries and academic institutions. The finals were held on August 21-22 in Madrid, Spain, where Deep Breathe emerged as the winner among twelve finalists who presented their solutions to a panel of military technology experts.

Deep Breathe's winning solution harnesses deep learning algorithms to automate and enhance the interpretation of portable lung ultrasound images, offering a faster, more accurate alternative to traditional methods. This innovation is particularly crucial in settings where timely diagnostic information can significantly impact outcomes.

"This recognition from the US Army is a testament to our team's dedication and the transformative potential of our technology," said Dr. Rob Arntfield, CEO and Founder of Deep Breathe. "Our AI-driven ultrasound solutions are designed to bring life-saving diagnostic capabilities to the point of care, even in the most challenging environments.

Winning the xTechInternational competition demonstrates Deep Breathe's ability to develop and deliver AI-driven diagnostic tools that meet the rigorous demands of the US Army. This achievement also positions Deep Breathe as a promising strategic partner for future military and healthcare procurement initiatives.

About Deep Breathe

Founded by Dr. Rob Arntfield, Deep Breathe is reimagining portable ultrasound diagnostics through cutting-edge AI technology. The company is driven to democratize access to high-precision medical imaging, ensuring that life-saving diagnostic capabilities are available in even the most challenging environments. Beyond military applications, the company's strategic focus includes civilian healthcare environments as well as aerospace and veterinary medicine, solidifying its position as a leader in AI-driven medical innovation.

For more information, visit www.DeepBreathe.AI or contact [email protected]

SOURCE Deep Breathe