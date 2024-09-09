Canadian Medical Technology Consortium Collaborates on State-of-the-Art Postoperative Patient Management Platform, Led by FluidAI

Postoperative complications pose significant challenges, leading to prolonged hospital stays, increased healthcare costs, and adverse patient outcomes. Studies have found nearly 15% of surgical mortality cases are potentially preventable if caught earlier[1]. Additionally, the associated costs of additional treatments following complications due to prolonged hospital stays and readmissions are estimated to be between 1.5 to 4 times higher than for primary admissions[2 , 3 ] . The PPMP project addresses these issues by developing a sophisticated platform that utilizes in-hospital data to create predictive models for patient risk assessment. This platform will help healthcare providers make timely and informed decisions, enhancing patient care and reducing the burden on healthcare resources.

The primary objectives of the PPMP project include the development of advanced predictive analytics to foresee postoperative complications such as anastomotic leaks and respiratory depression. Respiratory depression, often induced by opioids administered during and after surgery, is a significant adverse event that can result in prolonged hospital stays and increased costs—up to $23,000 USD for high-risk patients [4]. Additionally, current diagnostic techniques, such as CT scans, have limited sensitivity in detecting postoperative complications like anastomotic leaks, which often go undetected for an average of 8.5 days, posing severe risks to patient health [5]. By integrating extensive data sets from electronic health records and monitoring devices, the platform will offer actionable insights for surgeons, allowing for quicker and more precise decision-making. The commercialization strategy includes initial deployment at Providence Health Care's St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, with plans to expand to other hospitals, leveraging partnerships to distribute the platform across Canada, the US, and global markets.

FluidAI Medical is leading the development of predictive models and integrating the Stream™ Platform for remote patient monitoring. Medtronic Canada is providing vital monitoring solutions and collaborating on the development of predictive analytics. Excelar Technologies is enhancing its CareFlow platform to support broader use cases in AI-driven risk prediction. Providence Health Care Ventures is facilitating feasibility trials, validating solutions, and ensuring regulatory compliance. The data governance strategy includes the highest standards of privacy, security, ethics and consent approvals and management. The University of Waterloo is conducting user needs assessments to ensure the platform meets healthcare providers' requirements. Each consortium member brings unique expertise and resources to the project, creating a robust and comprehensive solution for postoperative patient management.

By integrating AI and continuous monitoring into the PPMP project, we are developing a platform that not only facilitates earlier detection of complications but also sets a new precedent for proactive, data-driven patient care." Says Youssef Helwa, CEO at FluidAI. "FluidAI is proud to be leading the collaboration of Canadian medical technology pioneers on this project which highlights our collective commitment to innovation and excellence."

Rick Sethi, Sr. Director of Research & Technology and Open Innovation at Medtronic AC&M, says, "We are excited to be collaborating with amazing partners such as DIGITAL, FluidAI and our other consortium team members to find ways to reduce length of stay of patients in hospitals. The development of our AI-based Clinical Decision Support technology will help augment patient care by supporting our clinicians."

"AI will revolutionize global health care systems by providing greater access and better outcomes for Canadians and for people around the world." said Sue Paish, CEO of DIGITAL. "By uniting industry leaders, innovators, and academic partners, we're building the foundation for tomorrow's breakthroughs and ensuring Canada remains at the cutting-edge of global AI innovation. We're proud to co-invest alongside innovators like FluidAI to build relevant AI solutions that advance human health while building global commercial pathways for Canadian companies."

By enhancing patient care through early detection and intervention of postoperative complications, the platform will directly improve patient outcomes. Hospitals will benefit from more efficient patient management, reduced hospital stays, and lower readmission rates, and significant cost savings. The PPMP project is a development project and is not yet licensed by Health Canada.

About FluidAI Medical

FluidAI (formerly known as NERv Technology Inc.) is a Canadian medical technology company that uses AI to aid with the early detection of postoperative complications. From general to gastrointestinal surgeries, FluidAI's mission is to empower healthcare providers with data-driven solutions that improve patient outcomes and advance postoperative care. To learn more about FluidAI and how the company is transforming postoperative care, please visit https://fluidai.md/.

About Medtronic Canada ULC

Proud to serve Canadian healthcare for over 50 years, Medtronic Canada ULC is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, and is a subsidiary of Medtronic PLC. We are the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people. Our technologies and therapies address 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Visit Medtronic.ca, and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About DIGITAL

DIGITAL is Canada's leader in accelerating the development and commercialization of Canadian-made digital technologies that address some of the most pressing needs across our economy and society. DIGITAL's model of collaborative innovation and co-investment advances the success of Canadian businesses through the development, adoption and commercialization of Canadian-made technologies while also growing a workforce that is skilled to fill the jobs of a growing digital economy.

DIGITAL brings together businesses, academia, community and government agencies to solve some of industry and society's biggest challenges - better and faster than any single organization can do on its own. Through the powerful model that combines cross-sector collaboration, Canadian IP creation and results-based co-investment, we unlock the potential of Canadian industry to lead and succeed in the digital world.

Ahead of the curve starts here. For more information, visit digitalsupercluster.ca

About Excelar Technologies

Excelar's Careflow platform, comprised of Orchestrator, Timeline, and Insights, will support the project. Orchestrator connects patient data across consortium partners' platforms, AI models, and hospital systems. Timeline offers clinicians patient timeline data visualization. Insights provides observational analytics for AI model evaluation, tuning, and governance, as well as de-identified data for clinical research and quality improvement. To learn more about Careflow, visit https://www.careflowhealth.com/.

About Providence Health Care Ventures

As an expert navigator of the Canadian health care, regulatory, and technology landscape, PHC Ventures provides indispensable support to corporate, institutional and individual innovators seeking to validate and commercialize their products and ideas. PHC Ventures offers a portal to Providence Health Care in Vancouver, Canada, a renowned provincial health organization whose lengthy innovation track record and size make it an ideal incubator to validate and scale innovations. PHC Ventures actively co-develops health solutions, forges unconventional partnerships, facilitates consulting relationships with PHC clinicians, and invests in health start-ups. For more, visit www.phcventures.ca

About the University of Waterloo

University of Waterloo is a leading global innovation hub that drives economic and social prosperity for Canada and the world. With more than 41,000 students, we are home to the world's largest co-op education talent pipeline, to game-changing research and technology, and to an unmatched entrepreneurial culture. Together, these create partnerships and solutions to tackle today's and tomorrow's challenges. Find out more at uwaterloo.ca

SOURCE Fluid AI Medical