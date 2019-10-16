Canadian Motorcycle Manufacturer Havoc Motorcycles Announces New 140 HP Model 2020 Havoc 127 Voodoo With Special Pre-Order Pricing

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Havoc Motorcycles, the makers of Canada's Performance Supercruisers, has announced details of its newest muscle bike to be released for the 2020 model year.

The Havoc 127 Voodoo sports a 2.081 Liter (127cc) V-Twin producing an astounding 140HP and 140FT-LBS of torque, with a power-to-weight ratio approaching superbike territory.

2020 Havoc 127 Voodoo 2020 Havoc 127 Voodoo

With 1960s styling, the 127 Voodoo is a retro-themed bike, including a hidden shock frame, springer front end, thick spoke wheels, sprung solo saddle, and high tracker pipe.

Despite the retro looks, there's modern technology where it counts, like dual 4-piston front brake calipers on floating rotors, LED illumination, and full digital instrumentation made by Dakota Digital. It's back-to-basics with modern technology – and tons of power.

The 140 horsepower gets to the ground via a double belt-drive dry clutch system driving a meaty 200/50R-18 Metzeler ME888. The front gets a 21 x 3.5 dual disc wheel with a 120/70-21 Metzeler. Single -fire ignition and a dedicated coil per cylinder announce that this bike is all business.

The pre-production model shown to the press sports a mix of gloss black accents over satin black powder-coat, applied to the frame, springer fork, wheels, exhaust, and handlebars. However, the bike will also be available with a "Show Chrome Package", with all of these same components in chrome, at no additional charge.

"Our philosophy is that customers should be able to personalize their motorcycle at the time of order," says Havoc's Jarrod Wiener. "We also operate one of Canada's largest online stores for customizing American V-Twin motorcycles, so our most popular performance enhancements are already designed right in to the bike. A customer can further personalize the metal finish options to their own preference at the time of order for no extra charge."

Customers can also choose from a palette of 18 colors, in metallic, pearl, and candy coat finishes, all for the same price.

"We're doing a limited production run of the 127 Voodoo for 2020, so the chances of seeing a motorcycle exactly like yours on the road is pretty slim," said Wiener. "It's a true production custom."

The company is currently taking orders for Spring 2020 delivery, and it is offering a pre-order discount of CAD $3,000 off suggested retail price for a limited time. Pre-order pricing is USD $22,500 or CAD $29,995. A $5,000 deposit secures your bike, which will be shipped to a Havoc Motorcycles Dealer or Authorized Service Center across Canada and the US for delivery in the Spring.

Consider the gauntlet thrown. Havoc Motorcycles, of Canada's smallest province, Prince Edward Island, just launched what could be the baddest production muscle bike to hit the streets for 2020.

See more of it online at https://www.havoc-motorcycles.com/127-voodoo.html

TO PRE-ORDER:

Email: sales@havoc-motorcycles.com

Tel: 1-855-694-2862

MEDIA AND DEALERSHIP ENQUIRIES

Jarrod Wiener

226377@email4pr.com

Direct: 1-902-388-1425

www.havoc-motorcycles.com

SOURCE Havoc Motorcycles

Related Links

https://www.havoc-motorcycles.com/

