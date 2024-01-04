Canadian Orthodontic Partners appoints Michael Willmott as Chief Financial Officer, announces its Doctor Advisory Council Members and Senior Leadership Team

News provided by

Canadian Orthodontic Partners

04 Jan, 2024, 10:48 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Orthodontic Partners, Canada's orthodontics leader and the company behind the docbraces network, announces today the appointment of Michael Willmott, as its Chief Financial Officer. With the appointment, the company completes the formation of its Senior Leadership Team and, in parallel, its Doctor Advisory Council (DAC)– two groups on which it counts on for oversight of its plans for growth in Canada and the United States. 

Continue Reading
Canadian Orthodontic Partners unveils the complete roster of its Senior Leadership Team and Doctor Advisory Council, January 2024, to be led by Dr. Robert Hatheway, Chief Clinical Officer and George Jeffrey, Chief Executive Officer. The two groups will have oversight of the company’s growth initiatives across Canada and the United States. (CNW Group/Canadian Orthodontic Partners)
"The DNA of our company and vision revolves around passionate, caring professionals," says George Jeffrey, CEO of Canadian Orthodontic Partners. "We are delighted to announce our slate of DAC Members, and Michael, our newly appointed CFO, who will now join each member of our Senior Leadership Team (SLT) in support of our DAC, our clinics, and our patients. The future of our network and our plans for growth are in very capable hands."

The SLT consists of six leaders who oversee key business areas including, clinical, operations, marketing, finance and people and culture. The team is led by Jeffrey and Dr. Robert Hatheway, Chief Clinical Officer. Members include Dawn Moynihan, Vice President of Operations, Elaine McCulloch, Vice President, Marketing, Salvatore Mazzarelli, Vice President People and Culture and Michael Willmott, the group's newly appointed CFO.

"Since joining our team in late 2022 as Vice President of Finance, Michael has showcased his exceptional abilities and leadership in financial management, making a significant impact," says George Jeffrey. "We are now excited to have him join our SLT and begin leveraging his expertise and knowledge as our CFO."

Prior to joining COP, Michael Willmott served as director of accounting and investments at Dynacare. A certified Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Willmott is currently completing his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Laurentian University.

Willmott expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "I am honored and excited to take on the responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer at Canadian Orthodontic Partners. This promotion reflects not only my personal growth within the company but also the collective efforts of our finance team. I look forward to collaborating with our SLT and our talented DAC professionals as we continue to drive financial excellence and support the company's mission of delivering exceptional orthodontic care to our patients."

Consisting of 12 members, the COP Doctor Advisory Council was created and is co-led by Dr. Hatheway and Jeffrey, who serve as its co-chairs. The DAC serves the purpose of reinforcing the company's mission and its nature as a patient centric, doctor partnered operating network. The council has representatives from various Canadian and U.S. regions and a cross-section of clinical practice areas, and includes Dr. Hadi Daia from Charlottetown, P.E.I., Dr. Lennard Weiss from Toronto, Dr. Sheldon Salins from San Francisco, Dr. Wassim Kassas from Kitchener-Waterloo/Cambridge, Dr. Brent Douglas from Vancouver, Dr. Nandan Buch from Victoria, Dr. Suzette Instrum from Fredericton-, Dr. Ibtisam Al Riyami from Toronto, Dr. Paul Major from Edmonton, and Dr. Mary-Ellen Polymeris from Toronto.

Learn more about Canadian Orthodontic Partners at canadianorthodonticpartners.com

About Canadian Orthodontic Partners

Canadian Orthodontic Partners is a leader in orthodontic services in the markets it serves. Through its network of docbraces and other doctor-operated clinics, COP delivers personalized and industry-leading treatments that build confidence in patients, one beautiful smile at a time. By supporting the day-to-day administrative functions of each practice, COP empowers and encourages its clinic teams and doctors to focus their efforts on elevating patient care. Orthodontist-founded and led, the network values Trust, Learning, Confidence and Community. COP is committed to building a world-class culture where orthodontists want to practice, where team members want to work, and where patients want to visit. Through a network that shares, collaborates, and learns together, Canadian Orthodontic Partners is committed to becoming the leader in orthodontic excellence. Learn more at canadianorthodonticpartners.com and docbraces.com.

SOURCE Canadian Orthodontic Partners

News Releases in Similar Topics

