Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited declares dividend

News provided by

CPKC

Oct 23, 2024, 10:49 ET

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share on the outstanding Common Shares.

The dividend is payable on Jan. 27, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on Dec. 27, 2024, and is an "eligible" dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial/territorial legislation.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

STB Approves Transaction That Creates New CPKC-CSX Class I Connection Linking Mexico, Texas and the U.S. Southeast

STB Approves Transaction That Creates New CPKC-CSX Class I Connection Linking Mexico, Texas and the U.S. Southeast

CALGARY, AB and JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:...
CPKC unveils 2024 Holiday Train schedule and artist lineup

CPKC unveils 2024 Holiday Train schedule and artist lineup

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is pleased to announce the schedule and artist lineup for its 2024...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics