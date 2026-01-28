Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited declares dividend

News provided by

CPKC

Jan 28, 2026, 11:46 ET

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.228 per share on the outstanding Common Shares.

The dividend is payable on April 27, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2026, and is an "eligible" dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial/territorial legislation.

About CPKC
With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CPKC investing US$800 million in American manufacturing with Tier 4 locomotives

CPKC investing US$800 million in American manufacturing with Tier 4 locomotives

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) this year is continuing the renewal of its...
CPKC: 16 collective bargaining agreements in U.S. ratified, 2 additional tentative agreements reached

CPKC: 16 collective bargaining agreements in U.S. ratified, 2 additional tentative agreements reached

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 15, 2026 Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today said that 16 tentative collective bargaining agreements...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics