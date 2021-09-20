Canadian Pacific recognizes Rail Safety Week September 20-26, 2021

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (CP) is again joining groups across North America in educating communities about rail safety during Rail Safety Week. This week is dedicated to increasing awareness about staying safe around railway crossings and tracks. CP Police Service (CPPS) officers will be out in communities across CP's network this week making rail safety presentations and conducting safety blitzes.

"Rail Safety Week is an important opportunity for CP to highlight how to be safe around tracks and trains," said Al Sauve, Chief of CP Police Service. "CP Police Service will be sharing information with motorists, pedestrians and the general public to educate people about the dangers of unsafe behaviour around railways. Train incidents are preventable and rail safety must be an on-going priority each and every day. Together, we can build safer communities."

Operation Lifesaver Canada (OL) and Operation Lifesaver, Inc. in the U.S. (OLI), advocacy groups focused on rail safety, are leading the charge to bring injuries and fatalities involving trains to zero. Every year, approximately 2,100 people in North American are seriously hurt or killed because of unsafe behaviour around railway tracks and trains.

"Our goal during Rail Safety Week is to drive home the message that an unsafe decision made in a split second – whether it's to go around a lowered gate at a rail crossing, or to trespass on the tracks – can have devastating consequences for you, your loved ones and members of your community," said Sarah Mayes, National Director of OL.

CP will support OL and OLI initiatives throughout the week by participating in Operation Clear Track in Canada and the U.S., promoting #STOPTrackTragedies and supporting the unveiling of "Look.Listen.Live" railway safety decals at railway crossings in Canada.

"Operation Lifesaver Inc. is pleased that CP remains a consistent stakeholder in helping us spread the rail safety message across the U.S. and with our international partners," said Rachel Maleh, Executive Director of Operation Lifesaver, Inc. "Rail Safety Week is the culmination of our year-round work highlighting the importance of making safe choices around railroad tracks and trains. Together, we can STOP Track Tragedies."

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

About CP Police Service

The CP Police Service (CPPS) is a fully accredited police agency operating in both Canada and the United States created by Federal Statute with full federal, state and provincial powers. CPPS officers are peace officers as defined by the Criminal Code. The CPPS plays an important role by contributing to public safety and enforcement activities in the communities where Canadian Pacific operates. CPPS officers promote public safety through trespasser abatement patrols, enforcement of traffic legislation at and near railway crossings and participation in education activities to raise awareness of community safety issues. The CPPS also helps to protect the critical infrastructure of Canada and the U.S. by ensuring supply chain integrity and ensuring the operational efficiency of the transportation network.

About Operation Lifesaver Canada

Operation Lifesaver Canada is a national public rail-safety program sponsored by Transport Canada, the Railway Association of Canada and its members, including CN, CP, VIA Rail, Metrolinx, Exo, West Coast Express and Genesee & Wyoming, among others. Through its national network of Rail Safety Ambassadors, partnerships with safety councils, police, the trucking industry and community groups, and innovative tools such as its virtual-reality Look. Listen. Live. campaign, Operation Lifesaver Canada works to save lives by educating Canadians about the hazards of trespassing on railway property and failing to exercise caution at rail crossings. Canadians can keep up-to-date on the latest rail safety news by visiting operationlifesaver.ca.

About Operation Lifesaver Inc. (U.S.)

Operation Lifesaver is a non-profit public safety education and awareness organization dedicated to reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries at highway-rail crossings and preventing trespassing on or near railroad tracks. A national network of trained volunteers gives free presentations on rail safety and a public awareness campaign, "See Tracks? Think Train!" provides tips and statistics to encourage safe behavior near the tracks.



