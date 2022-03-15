Canadian Pharmacy Online for Best Mix of Low Prices, Service and Quality

The White House is working hard to change laws that hinder Medicare from negotiating prices with drug companies in the USA. Prescription drugs can be expensive due to the high R&D costs involved in creating safe and effective medication. Mexico and Canada border the USA. However, pharmacies in these two countries can provide the same quality drugs at a lower price. This indicates that the reason drugs are more expensive in America is not due to their cost but rather the systemic issues related to the pharmaceutical industry.

This can be understood by consumers to mean that changes are naturally slow to happen when the root cause of a problem is deep-rooted in how an industry has been operating for a long period. Canadian Pharmacies Online must adhere to the same operating standards as traditional brick and mortar pharmacies and comply with federal regulations. US consumers are able to submit their prescriptions online and these pharmacies are able to fill them at a lower cost as well as cost effective or free shipping options.

With the rate of inflation and high cost of prescription drugs, US residents shouldn't hesitate to use a Canadian Pharmacy Online if they prefer to have prescriptions filled without visiting a storefront pharmacy.

About SaveRxCanada.to

SaveRxCanada.to has been a trusted, affordable and reliable Canadian pharmacy intermediary for over 18 years.

The company has been committed to providing affordable prescription drugs to worldwide patients through their network of licensed Canadian pharmacies and International pharmacies.

The Rx Select program from SaveRxCanada was one of the first programs of its kind launched back in 2004 to provide access to generic drugs. By adding several international pharmacies to their network, patients were able to find many generic and brand name medications not available in Canada.

The RxSelect program offers free shipping and 5% in rewards points that can be redeemed on future orders.

Visit SaveRxCanada.to to learn more about the company.

Customer Service

Toll Free Calls: 1-866-799-3435 - Use ref #100048

Monday-Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm (EST)

All orders required a valid prescription from a licensed physician or doctor.

