Canadian Pharmacy Says Generic Drugs hold the Same Efficacy as Brand-Name Drugs at 75% Less Cost

The FDA report estimating cost savings from new generics in 2018, 2019, and 2020 shows significant cost savings says SaveRxCanada.to

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to affordable medicines remains a significant public health priority and competition from generic drugs can help lower drug prices and improve access for American patients and consumers.

The FDA report Estimating Cost Savings from New Generic Drug Approvals in 2018, 2019, and 2020 highlights the importance of price reductions associated with generic drug approvals. Within a year of the first-generic approval, prices fall by more than 75% compared to the brand price.

Another study presented as part of the 2022 ASCO Quality Care Symposium, shows that the total cost of cancer can be utterly reduced with the help of Generic drugs without compromising the medication quality. The price of these drugs can come to ⅔ cost of the brand-name medicines.

"These studies highlight the important role of generic medications," says SaveRxCanada.to.

"Generic drugs hold the same efficacy as the brand name drugs at savings up to 75% less. Customers can learn more about our RxSelect Program which provides customers access to generic drugs from licensed International pharmacies."

About SaveRxCanada.to

SaveRxCanada.to has been a trusted and reliable online prescription service provider helping patients source affordable medications for over 19 years. Through its industry leading RxSelect Program, patients now have access to a large catalogue of generic medications at significant cost savings.

At SaveRxCanada.to, your health comes first. SaveRxCanada.to has been in business since 2004, and has helped over 100,000 customers save money on quality prescription medications. Through their network of licensed Canadian and International pharmacies, the company specializes in cancer drugs and chronic care medicines that many people must take to sustain or improve their life.

Find out how you can save money by visiting SaveRxCanada.to

Customer Service

Toll-Free Calls: 1-866-799-3435 - Use ref #100048

Monday-Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (EST)

All orders require a valid prescription from your doctor or physician.

Reference:

https://www.fda.gov/media/161540/download

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE SaveRxCanada.to