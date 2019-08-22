Canadian Pianist Martin Mayer to Headline 20-City China Tour

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China is looking forward to welcoming Canada's 'Prince of the Piano' for his concert tour!

Martin Mayer will be sharing his music with audiences in 20 Chinese cities during his whirl-wind 27-day tour of the Celestial Empire, starting Sunday September 1. The cross-cultural China tour will offer Chinese audiences a unique experience of Canadian music, and is presented by Poly Culture's Vancouver-headquartered North American subsidiary, Poly Culture North America.

Canadian Pianist & Composer Martin Mayer Canadian Pianist & Composer Martin Mayer

The Vancouver-based award-winning Canadian pianist and composer's style is known as instrumental fusion, a symphonic blend of smooth jazz, classical music, pop, rock and various styles of world music.

Martin Mayer started his music education under the watchful eye of his father, and proceeded to continue with his studies at Canada's Royal Conservatory of Music, as well as graduating from Edmonton's Grant MacEwan University, where he majored in Piano Performance and Composition.

Martin Mayer proceeded to compose, perform and produce a number of albums. All of them have met with enthusiasm from the listening public, and all have received heavy international airplay on traditional, internet and satellite radio stations.

Martin Mayer's concert tours of China began after a Chinese Arts Agency saw the recordings of his self-produced debut concert with a 20-piece orchestra. A 16-city-six-week tour of China took place as a result in 2001, dubbed the biggest tour of any artist in China's modern history.

That is when the Chinese media started calling Martin Mayer Canada's 'Prince of Piano.'

All dates during his subsequent tours of China have played to sold-out houses, entertaining thousands in concert, and millions on Chinese national television.

One of Martin Mayer's proudest moments came recently when his latest album " Unbreakable " was listed as one of the Top 25 New Music Critiques of 2018 (Music Connection Magazine, December 2018). It is one of the few independent Canadian records available on Chinese music-streaming platforms QQ , NetEase , QianQian and Kuwo .

The Beijing Times have taken to calling Martin Mayer Canada's 'Prince of Piano, while Canada's National Post predicts that he's poised to take over the world stage.

For more information on Martin Mayer, his China Tour and his music, visit www.martinmayermusic.com !

