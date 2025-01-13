Canadian Prayer Centre Becomes Vital Lifeline for Los Angeles Wildfire Victims

BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - As devastating wildfires ravage Los Angeles County, a Canadian ministry has emerged as an unexpected source of hope and support for thousands of affected Americans. The Crossroads Prayer Centre, based in Burlington, Ontario, has been flooded with calls from California residents seeking spiritual support during what has become the most destructive fire in LA history.

Crossroads Prayer Partner takes calls from Los Angeles Fire victims. (CNW Group/Crossroads Christian Communications Inc.)

"In times of crisis, faith knows no borders," says Cheryl Weber, Director of Crossroads Cares and 100 Huntley Street Co-Host. "Our Prayer Partners are providing crucial emotional and spiritual support to people who have lost everything."

The fires, which have claimed at least ten lives and forced 180,000 residents to evacuate, have created unprecedented demand for the Canadian prayer ministry's services. California residents placed over 32,000 calls to the Prayer Centre in 2024, representing 17% of all U.S. calls.

Among the powerful stories emerging is that of Elizabeth, a Canadian Prayer Partner whose brother, a celebrated film composer in Altadena, California, witnessed God's protection firsthand. While much of his neighborhood was destroyed, his rented house remained standing, allowing him to retrieve belongings safely. Meanwhile, Connie, a volunteer based in California, exemplifies the ministry's dedication by continuing to answer calls even while navigating challenges during the wildfires.

The ministry's response demonstrates the enduring strength of Canadian-American relations, transcending political tensions through shared faith and compassion. The Crossroads Prayer Centre has answered over 14 million calls since 1977, often handling up to 1,400 prayer interactions daily.

"We're not just answering calls," Kevin Shepherd, CEO of Crossroads & YES TV, explains. "As we pray together, we're building spiritual bridges between Canada and the United States, showing that in times of crisis, our shared faith ignites hope through unity."

The Prayer Centre's commitment extends beyond the immediate emergency, with plans to support affected communities through their recovery journey, including prayer support for housing challenges, insurance claims, and grief.

About Crossroads Prayer Centre: Founded in 1977, the Crossroads Prayer Centre operates 24/7, serving communities globally through prayer and spiritual support. The centre reaches millions through its 100 Huntley Street broadcast and maintains a significant digital presence globally.

