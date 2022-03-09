Canadian PropTech, iRestify, Raises 6 Million in Latest Funding Round to Pursue Expansion Plans - Brings Innovative, All-In-One SaaS to U.S. Market

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada's leading PropTech provider of building maintenance services, iRestify , announced its expansion into the United States after securing funding from several key investors. Led by serial entrepreneurs Erifili Morfidis and Charlotte Gummesson, iRestify innovatively uses technology to digitize and simplify workflows of building maintenance for property managers and building owners. Leveraging technology capable of handling enterprise-level, multi-residential, and commercial properties, iRestify has been adopted by many renowned property management brands, including Minto and Canadian Urban.

"iRestify's impressive technology solution and service has truly changed the landscape of building maintenance/janitorial services. Innovation has always been a part of our core values, and we are constantly exploring ways to improve how we manage our buildings. With iRestify, we are preparing ourselves for the future of property maintenance."

- Maurice Able, Regional Manager, Minto Apartment REIT

"We are extremely pleased with our partnership with iRestify. Their cutting-edge technology allows us to enhance the management of our Janitorial operations. Delivering exceptional services to our tenants and visitors is what sets us apart, and we will continue to expand with iRestify to stay cutting-edge."

- Adil Shareef, Property Manager, Canadian Urban Limited

"After an initial successful soft launch in New York, we're very excited to announce the further expansion plans made possible by this latest funding. We look forward to our continued growth, helping new property managers and owners across the U.S," said Morfidis, Co-Founder of iRestify.

iRestify has been growing and powering through the pandemic, experiencing ever-increasing demands for its services across Canada. It is easy to see why iRestify is getting significant interest from the property management industry. With iRestify, property managers can reach productivity levels that were unimaginable just a few years ago. It allows them to effectively stay on top of property maintenance operations without the usual stress. The transparency and access to real-time maintenance data made available through this technology allow tenants to in turn feel more safe and secure in buildings managed with iRestify.

"The property management industry is ready for change," said Gummesson, Co-Founder of iRestify. "Up until now, property managers have not had any real innovative option to modernize the management of their buildings. We have bridged the old and the new, listening to global market needs and creating iRestify to be an effortless system that helps bring in an era of transformational change for the property management industry."

