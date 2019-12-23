Canadian Solar Achieves Commercial Operation on 1.98 MWp Project in Taiwan

GUELPH, Ontario, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced that it has reached commercial operation on a 1.98 MWp solar power plant in Taiwan.

The Hualien Rongkai solar project achieved commercial operation on December 13th and is powered by 6,384 pieces of Canadian Solar modules which are certified by the Voluntary Product Certification (VPC) and locally manufactured in Canadian Solar's Taiwan module plant. The project is expected to generate approximately 2,505 MWh of clean, solar electricity per year, which will be purchased by TaiPower Inc. under a 20-year feed-in-tariff contract at the rate of NTD 4.922 (US$0.16) per kWh.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar commented, "We are pleased to announce the completion of our first project in Taiwan where we are managing an early stage pipeline of 43 MWp. Canadian Solar has had significant success in markets where we have local manufacturing and project development presence. We expect to expand on that success and continue to look for opportunities to grow the development pipeline in Taiwan."

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 18 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 38 GW of premium quality modules to customers in over 150 countries around the world. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India and China; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 25, 2019. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

