Canadian Solar Achieves Commercial Operation on 53.4 MWp Project in Japan

GUELPH, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced that it has reached commercial operation on a 53.4 MWp solar power plant in Japan.

The Oita Hiji Machi solar project achieved commercial operation on October 31, 2019 and is powered by 160,308 Canadian Solar MaxPower modules. The plant is expected to generate approximately 61,587MWh of clean, solar electricity per year, which will be purchased by Kyushu Electric Power Company, Inc. under a 20-year feed-in-tariff contract at the rate of ¥40.0 ($0.37) per kWh.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar Inc. commented, "We are pleased to announce the start of operations for this flagship project in the Oita prefecture." The Company now owns and operates a 143 MWp fleet of solar power assets in Japan. Dr. Shawn Qu continued, "Canadian Solar began development of this project in 2014, adding significant value over the course of the last 5 years and we look forward to creating additional value to the project and our shareholders in its next phase."

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale solar power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 18 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 38 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

