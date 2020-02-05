Canadian Solar and Lightsource BP Sign 1.2 GW Module Supply Agreement

GUELPH, Ontario, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced that it has signed a multi-year module supply agreement with Lightsource BP to deliver 1.2 GW of high efficiency polycrystalline solar modules for projects in the US and Australia. Lightsource BP is a global market leader in the development, acquisition and long-term management of large-scale solar projects and smart energy solutions.

The projects will be using Canadian Solar's polycrystalline bifacial high power BiHiKu (CS3W-PB-AG) and high power HiKu (CS3W-P) modules. Canadian Solar is a worldwide leader in solar cell and module technologies. Bifacial modules generate power from both the front and the rear sides of the module, which increases the power output compared to conventional monofacial modules. The very high output of the BiHiKu bifacial modules will maximize the power generation in a limited area of plant site, while dramatically reducing the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) of the power plant.

"We are pleased to be working with Canadian Solar to deliver our global pipeline. They are a bankable and industry proven partner for our projects. Our centralized procurement team selected these modules for their high efficiency performance and we look forward to seeing the satisfactory results in the field very soon," commented Kareen Boutonnat, Chief Operating Officer at Lightsource BP.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar, commented, "We are excited about the strong partnership with Lightsource BP that has contributed to the 1.2 GW of module sales commitments. As a solar technology leader, we are working continuously on innovation. I am proud to see that our high-power modules, based on the latest bifacial technology, have been selected for these projects in Australia and the US."

About Lightsource BP

Lightsource BP is an independent, global leader in the development, funding and long-term management of utility-scale solar PV projects with around $7 billion of financing and capital raised to date and a current operational portfolio of 2 GW of solar projects. Leveraging a strategic partnership with BP and through its integrated platform, structured finance, in-house engineering excellence and dedicated O&M division, Lightsource BP is helping drive the global energy transition with competitively priced, dependable, clean energy for businesses and communities. Headquartered in the UK, Lightsource BP comprises a team of over 400 industry specialists in 16 offices across five continents. For more information visit Lightsourcebp.com, follow us on Twitter @lightsourceBP and Instagram @lightsourcebp or view our LinkedIn page.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 38 GW of premium quality modules to customers in over 160 countries around the world. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

