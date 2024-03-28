Canadian Solar Comments on Complaint Filed by Maxeon Solar

GUELPH, ON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today issued the following comment:

Canadian Solar recently became aware that Maxeon Solar Pte. Ltd. ("Maxeon") has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Canadian Solar, Inc. in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas, entitled Maxeon Solar Pte. Ltd. v. Canadian Solar, Inc., Civil Action No. 2:24-cv-210 (E.D. Tex.). The suit alleges that Canadian Solar, Inc., via its affiliates, is directly or indirectly infringing on three patents now held by Maxeon relating to tunnel oxide passivated contact solar photovoltaic module technology (commonly referred to in the solar industry as "TOPCon" technology).

As one of the largest solar product manufacturers in the world, Canadian Solar manufactures and sells many different types of solar products, both in the United States and elsewhere in the world, including TOPCon solar modules. As a technology company, Canadian Solar respects and takes very seriously its own intellectual property rights and those of third parties. Canadian Solar has itself filed and received thousands of patents in various jurisdictions for solar cells and related technology.

Although Canadian Solar is continuing to consult its lawyers and study Maxeon's complaint, the Company's preliminary assessment is that the claims in the complaint are entirely without merit. Canadian Solar denies that its TOPCon technology infringes on Maxeon's patents and intends to vigorously defend itself against Maxeon's claims. Canadian Solar is confident that its TOPCon technology and processes will be vindicated in court at the appropriate time. Meanwhile, Canadian Solar will continue to sell high quality solar products in the United States and elsewhere, as it has done since its founding in Canada more than 20 years ago.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 118 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected around 10 GWp of solar power projects and 3.3 GWh of battery energy storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 1 GWp of solar power projects in operation, 7.4 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 19.9 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has 600 MWh of battery energy storage projects in operation and a total battery energy storage project development pipeline of approximately 55 GWh, including approximately 3.5 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 51 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business, regulatory and economic conditions and the state of the solar and battery storage market and industry; geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including impasses, sanctions and export controls; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain disruptions; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets, such as Japan, the U.S., China, Brazil and Europe; changes in effective tax rates; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; changes in corporate responsibility, especially environmental, social and governance ("ESG") requirements; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in or failure to timely adjust average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features that customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange and inflation rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 18, 2023. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

