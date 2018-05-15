Canadian Solar Commissions a 35MWp Open Access Solar Project in India

The 35 MWp project is located in Bagalkot District of Karnataka and is expected to generate approximately 54,000 MWh of clean solar power every year. This project provides clean electricity to off-takers from the education, healthcare, cement, and auto parts industries through 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs), in line with the Open Access regulations of Karnataka. Concurrent with this milestone, Canadian Solar has completed its financing of INR1.0 billion (US$16.0 million) for the C&I portfolio with Tata Cleantech Capital Limited.

"We are delighted to launch our first C&I solar portfolio in India which creates sustainable value for our customers. Local businesses can benefit from clean solar energy while mitigating rising electricity costs," commented Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Canadian Solar provides strong development, technical, and financing solutions that assist businesses in their switch to clean renewable energy."

Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 26 GW of premium quality modules to over 100 countries around the world.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India and China; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 27, 2017. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

