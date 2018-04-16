Canadian Solar completed sale of 80.6 MWp solar energy project in Brazil to Global Power Generation

The Project, located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil, was awarded a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement in the third Reserve Energy Auction in 2015. Once completed, the Project will generate 162,471 MWh per year and contribute towards the country's goal of obtaining 23% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

"The sale of the Guimarania project is another demonstration of the strong potential of the solar energy market in Brazil and the continuing success of Canadian Solar in it. This is the fourth project, which we have successfully developed and sold in Brazil, following the 399 MWp Pirapora project portfolio. With the 476 MWp of projects awarded in the last two energy auctions, Canadian Solar has developed over 955 MWp of solar projects, with long-term PPAs awarded, in the country." said Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar.

"This latest acquisition strengthens GPG's commitment to renewable generation in Latin America by doubling its generation in the Brazilian market since making inroads in 2017. We are pleased to announce this deal; the time is right for GPG since we have made important acquisitions and developments throughout the world, introducing technology innovations to bring quality renewable energy to communities where we operate, in Brazil in this particular case." said Lluis Noguera, Chief Executive Officer of Global Power Generation.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 26 GW of premium quality modules to over 100 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

About Global Power Generation

Global Power Generation (GPG), owned by Gas Natural Fenosa and the Kuwait Investment Authority, is a company dedicated to the power generation business. It develops and manages over 3000 MWs of power generation assets with a global focus. For additional information about the company, visit http://www.globalpower-generation.com/#

Canadian Solar Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India and China; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 27, 2017. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

