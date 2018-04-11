Canadian Solar Dedicates Its US Regional Headquarters Office in Walnut Creek, California

The US regional headquarters office brings together three different Canadian Solar businesses into one location: the Module and System Solutions business, the Energy business, and the company's US solar project development subsidiary, Recurrent Energy. Conveniently located one block from the Pleasant Hill BART station, the new Walnut Creek office provides easy access to San Francisco and the rest of the Bay Area on public transit, lowering the carbon footprint of employees and visitors travelling to the office.

"Canadian Solar has been working with our US customers and partners for more than 10 years. We believe in the US solar market and have played a key role in the remarkable development of renewable energy there. Although recent trade policy changes have increased uncertainty in the market, we plan to weather the storm by consolidating and strengthening our operations, as cooperation is a better solution for the industry to develop," said Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and chief executive officer of Canadian Solar. "Canadian Solar is putting its 'mark' on the US solar market with the dedication of this office and logo sign. The United States remains one of the most important solar markets in the world."

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 26 GW of premium quality modules to over 100 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, gross margins, business prospects and future results, are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India and China; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; cancelation of utility-scale feed-in-tariff contracts in Japan; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 27, 2017. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

