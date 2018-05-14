Canadian Solar Expands Solar Project Development to South Korea

The South Korea solar market is not new to Canadian Solar. In 2008, Canadian Solar Korea Branch was established. Since then, Canadian Solar has kept the No.1 position in Korea PV market among foreign module makers for 10 years in a row.

"We are excited to further expand our global project development business to South Korea," Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar commented. "The Korean Government has recently increased its solar capacity installation target to 36.5 gigawatts from 5.7 gigawatts in order to generate 20% of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030. With our high efficiency and high quality module supply capabilities and global solar project development experience, Canadian Solar is ready to support our Korean partners and customers to meet their 2030 solar energy target."

Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and a provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 26 GW of premium quality modules to over 100 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publically listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit http://www.canadiansolar.com.

