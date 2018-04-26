The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed for the attention of the Investor Relations Department to Canadian Solar Inc., 545 Speedvale Avenue West Guelph, Ontario, Canada N1K 1E6.

About Canadian Solar

Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and a provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 26 GW of premium quality modules to over 100 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publically listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit http://www.canadiansolar.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-solar-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-year-ended-december-31-2017-300637841.html

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.

Related Links

http://www.canadiansolar.com

