Canadian Solar Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Year Ended December 31, 2018

GUELPH, Ontario, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended on December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.canadiansolar.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed for the attention of the Investor Relations Department to Canadian Solar Inc., 545 Speedvale Avenue West Guelph, Ontario, Canada N1K 1E6.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 18 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 32 GW of premium quality modules to customers in over 150 countries around the world. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.

Related Links

http://www.canadiansolar.com

