Canadian Solar Inc. Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Canadian Solar Inc.

28 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

GUELPH, ON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today announced that it held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2023. Each of the proposals submitted for shareholder approval was approved. Specifically, the shareholders approved:

1.  The election of Dr. Shawn (Xiaohua) Qu, Dr. Harry E. Ruda, Mr. Andrew (Luen Cheung) Wong, Mr. Lap Tat Arthur Wong, Ms. Lauren C. Templeton, Mr. Leslie Li Hsien Chang, Mr. Yan Zhuang and Dr. Huifeng Chang each as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed;

2.  The re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as the auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company at such remuneration as may be fixed by the directors and the authorization of the directors of the Company to fix such remuneration.

About Canadian Solar Inc. 

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 94 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 8.8 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 609 MWp of projects in operation, 6.9 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 17.7 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Canadian Solar Inc. Contacts

Isabel Zhang                                       David Pasquale
Investor Relations                               Global IR Partners
Canadian Solar Inc.                            [email protected]
[email protected]             Tel: +1-914-337-8801

