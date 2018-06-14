Canadian Solar launches the next generation solar modules: bifacial, high power density and over 400 W poly HiKu modules at Intersolar Europe

Canadian Solar's BiKu modules are at the forefront of high efficiency dual-cell bifacial modules in the industry. Its poly bifacial modules have up to 365 W power output on the front side and 75% bifaciality. It can increase energy yield by up to 30% with backside contributions under certain albedo, thus lowering LCOE dramatically. Canadian Solar's BiKu modules will certainly help you maintain IRR on your project investment, in case project PPA decreases year after year.

HiKu poly modules are developed specially for utility market with power output exceeding 400 W. This product uses the latest high efficiency cell technology, coupled with Canadian Solar's Ku module technology. HiKu modules can reduce EPC cost of solar projects in terms of lower BOS and installation costs.

HiDM (High-Density Module) is the shingle-type of module with Canadian Solar's unique IP-granted design features. It enhances module power density with module efficiency reaching up to 20.2%. The power output of a 60-cell mono HiDM module can reach 335 MW, about 10% higher than a standard full cell mono PERC module. In addition, the design of HiDM modules have much better physical appearance and less shadow effect on electricity generation. HiDM modules, with high wattage, appealing aesthetics and good shading tolerance, are one of the best products for rooftop systems where the space is limited and where shadowing is unavoidable.

BiKu, HiKu and HiDM modules will be on display at Canadian Solar Booth A1.480 during Intersolar.

For product inquires, please contact us at HiKu@canadiansolar.com, BiKu@canadiansolar.com, HiDM@canadiansolar.com.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and a provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 27 GW of premium quality modules to over 100 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publically listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

