Canadian Solar Makes S&P Global Energy Premier List of Tier 1 Cleantech Companies 2026

KITCHENER, ON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced it has been named a Tier 1 supplier of both battery energy storage systems and PV modules in the second annual list of S&P Global Energy's Tier 1 Cleantech Companies. This dual recognition reflects Canadian Solar's unique capability to deliver industry-leading solutions in both energy storage and solar technology.

S&P Global Energy's selection criteria are based on its unique cross-functional capabilities to provide an unmatched degree of criteria dimensions that span market presence and cumulative equipment shipments; annual market share; scale; global manufacturing diversification; financial performance via key financial indicators, sustainability factors, and more.

Edurne Zoco, Ph.D., Head of Clean Technologies and Supply Chains, S&P Global Energy, said, "What makes the S&P Global Energy Tier 1 list different is the breadth and depth of the data behind it. We look beyond market share, drawing on S&P Global's proprietary data on market leadership, financial performance, and sustainability to provide a more complete picture of supplier strength."

Colin Parkin, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar, added, "We are proud to be recognized by S&P Global Energy as a Tier 1 supplier in both energy storage and photovoltaic modules. This recognition is designed to help cleantech suppliers stand out in a crowded market while giving developers and investors a clearer way to identify companies with a proven track record and stronger foundations for long-term success."

The S&P Global Energy Tier 1 Cleantech Companies List 2026 is not a placement ranking, but a roster of qualified companies meeting S&P Global Energy's robust methodology assessment and listed in alphabetical order by category. The group of companies considered for the S&P Global Energy Tier 1 Cleantech Companies assessment are selected from the top 30 companies for each of the five technology categories (Solar PV Modules, Solar PV Inverters, Energy Storage Systems, Energy Storage Battery Cells, & Wind Turbines), based on the top shipments or installations globally in the previous year.

The S&P Global Energy Tier 1 Cleantech Companies recognition is the first supplier classification in the cleantech industry to embed sustainability as a key criterion. The S&P Global Energy Tier 1 Cleantech Companies list will be updated annually, and therefore, reflect any changes that can occur year to year, depending on how the suppliers in each sector evolve in relation to each of the indicators in the assessment.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 25 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 177 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar had shipped over 20 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of March 31, 2026, and had a $3.5 billion contracted backlog as of May 8, 2026. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12.2 GWp of solar power projects and 6.4 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 24 GWp of solar and 81 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, revenues, gross margins, and project sales are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "future", "ongoing", "continue", "intend", "plan", "potential", "prospect", "guidance", "believe", "estimate", "is/are likely to" or similar expressions, the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our expectations regarding global electricity demand and the adoption of solar and battery energy storage technologies; our growth strategies, future business performance, and financial condition; our transition to a long-term owner and operator of clean energy assets and expansion of project pipelines; our ability to monetize project portfolios, manage supply chain fluctuations, and respond to economic factors such as inflation and interest rates; our outlook on government incentives, trade measures, regulatory developments, and geopolitical risks; our expectations for project timelines, costs, and returns; competitive dynamics in solar and storage markets; our ability to execute supply chain, manufacturing, and operational initiatives; access to capital, debt obligations, and covenant compliance; relationships with key suppliers and customers; technological advancement and product quality; and risks related to intellectual property, litigation, and compliance with environmental and sustainability regulations. Other risks were described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 10, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

CANADIAN SOLAR INC. INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Wina Huang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.