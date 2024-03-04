Canadian Solar Partners with Sol Systems to Ramp Up U.S. Module Manufacturing

GUELPH, ON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) and Sol Systems, a leading renewable energy company based in Washington, D.C., announced today a partnership to scale new solar module production and procurement in the United States. Canadian Solar has secured a framework agreement to provide Sol Systems with a significant supply of modules from its newly ramped Texas module factory.

Under the partnership, Canadian Solar will supply its latest high efficiency N-Type TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar modules to support Sol Systems' project pipeline in the U.S. between 2024 and 2025.

Highlighting Canadian Solar's competitive advantage, Dan Diamond, Chief Construction Officer of Sol Systems, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Canadian Solar to scale the U.S. solar module manufacturing industry and create new American manufacturing jobs. Canadian Solar's TOPCon modules boost project economics through higher yields, smaller site footprint and lease costs, and lower balance of system costs. We were very impressed with the state-of-the-art facility during our visit to the Texas factory in December."

Thomas Koerner, Senior Vice President of Canadian Solar, commented, "Our cost-competitive TOPBiHiKu7 bifacial TOPCon module has received overwhelmingly positive market feedback, as it gives project developers the secure and long-term module supply they have been looking for. We are pleased to be the partner of choice for a key market leader like Sol Systems." He added, "We are proud to have ramped up our Texas facility in record time and started module production last December. We are encouraged by the significant interest in and demand for these locally made products."

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is a leading national solar energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. Sol Systems is operating and building over 2 GW of solar projects valued at more than $2 billion for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides environmental commodity portfolio management services to nearly 50,000 customers across the US. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with institutional clients, corporate partners, and foundations to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com/.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 110 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected around 9.3 GWp of solar power projects and over 3 GWh of battery storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has around 850 MWp of solar projects in operation, nearly 7.8 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 18.7 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has a total battery storage project development pipeline of approximately 55 GWh, including approximately 5 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 50 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com

