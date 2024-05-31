Canadian Solar Releases 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

GUELPH, ON, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report. This report showcases the Company's ongoing progress and achievements in its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

The sustainability disclosures in this report are aligned with global standards set by the SASB (the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), with reference to the IFRS (the International Financial Reporting Standards) set by ISSB (International Sustainability Standards Board). The full report is available here.

Highlights of the report include the following:

Significant reduction in the environmental impact of the Company's operations: In 2023, Canadian Solar achieved year-over-year reductions in GHG emissions, energy, water, and waste intensities of 37%, 37%, 72%, and 54%, respectively. The Company also advocates for a circular economy and follows the 3R principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle across its operations and businesses. Canadian Solar remains on track to achieve its target of powering all global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Ethical labor practices both across the Company's own operations and within its supply chain: As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), Canadian Solar adheres to the UNGC's ten principles on human rights, labor practices, environmental protection, and business ethics. To ensure the integrity of its operations and supply chain, the Company also engages with the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) to conduct Validated Assessment Program (VAP) audits at its facilities and those of its suppliers. The RBA VAP audit is an industry-leading standard for on-site manufacturing evaluations, assessing labor practices, health and safety, environment, ethics, and management systems.

Expanded disclosures and enhanced transparency: Canadian Solar introduced new disclosures highlighting the ESG strategies and practices of its subsidiaries, e-STORAGE and Recurrent Energy. By including key environmental metrics of e-STORAGE, the Company recognizes the crucial role battery energy storage plays in integrating renewable energy sources into the power grid, increasing global clean energy adoption. Meanwhile, Recurrent Energy is developing its own ESG program and plans to publish a standalone ESG report in 2025 based on 2024 data.

Active promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I): Canadian Solar promotes DE&I to cultivate a productive workforce that provides diverse perspectives in decision-making processes. The Company advocates for equal pay and strives to ensure women receive equal compensation to men. In 2023, a gender pay analysis revealed that women at Canadian Solar earned 95% of what men earned, with the 5% gap deemed equitable.

Exceptional external ESG recognitions and continued participation in international ESG initiatives: Canadian Solar has received numerous ESG ratings and awards from leading agencies worldwide, including ISS ESG, Environmental Finance, EcoVadis, the UNEF, Achilles, and Ernst & Young (EY). The Company has joined the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) and will continue to participate in the UNGC and Carbon Disclosure Project's (CDP) Climate Change Questionnaire in 2024. The Company is also developing its science-based climate targets in alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Ms. Hanbing Zhang, Chief Sustainability Officer, commented, "We are delighted to share our 2023 ESG report, which documents our ongoing journey and the incredible progress we have made as a clean energy company dedicated to sustainable practices. Despite significant production increases, we remain fully on track to meet our sustainability goals and targets, thanks to our ongoing technological and operational advancements. As we move forward, our focus remains on intensifying our ESG initiatives, leveraging innovative technologies, and further advancing our sustainability strategy."

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, added, "I am proud of our team's accomplishments since we revamped our ESG strategy four years ago. As a clean energy company, we contribute to global decarbonization efforts. At Canadian Solar, we conduct business ethically; champion diversity, equity, and inclusion; and are committed to maintaining a responsible supply chain. Our culture and the collective efforts of our people form the foundation to our success. We will continue our ethical and sustainable practices and create value for our stakeholders."

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 23 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 125 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected over 10 GWp of solar power projects and 3.3 GWh of battery energy storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has over 1.2 GWp of solar power projects in operation, 6.5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 19.8 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has 600 MWh of battery energy storage projects in operation and a total battery energy storage project development pipeline of around 56 GWh, including approximately 4.3 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 51.6 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

