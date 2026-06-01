Canadian Solar Releases 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report

KITCHENER, ON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report. The report outlines the Company's ongoing efforts in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance while supporting the global transition to clean energy.

The sustainability disclosures in this report are aligned with global standards established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), with reference to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) set by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). The full report is available here.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of Canadian Solar's sustainability initiatives, including:

Science-validated climate commitments: In December 2025, the Science Based Targets initiative validated the Company's near-term and long-term emissions reduction targets, including its commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2050. With independent validation in place, Canadian Solar's climate commitments are anchored in science and subject to external accountability.

In December 2025, the Science Based Targets initiative validated the Company's near-term and long-term emissions reduction targets, including its commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2050. With independent validation in place, Canadian Solar's climate commitments are anchored in science and subject to external accountability. Advancements in resource efficiency and circular economy: The Company implemented 59 energy conservation projects and 17 water-saving initiatives in 2025, delivering 101 GWh in energy savings and 1.46 million tons in water savings. Regarding its product carbon footprint, Canadian Solar's PV modules obtained Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and ECS certification, while its SolBank 3.0 battery energy storage system successfully completed a life cycle assessment. Furthermore, two of the Company's manufacturing facilities earned Zero-Carbon Factory certification. These efforts, complemented by the global recycling of 6,909 end-of-life solar modules, underscore Canadian Solar's steadfast commitment to resource efficiency and circular economy principles throughout the product lifecycle.

The Company implemented 59 energy conservation projects and 17 water-saving initiatives in 2025, delivering 101 GWh in energy savings and 1.46 million tons in water savings. Regarding its product carbon footprint, Canadian Solar's PV modules obtained Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and ECS certification, while its SolBank 3.0 battery energy storage system successfully completed a life cycle assessment. Furthermore, two of the Company's manufacturing facilities earned Zero-Carbon Factory certification. These efforts, complemented by the global recycling of 6,909 end-of-life solar modules, underscore Canadian Solar's steadfast commitment to resource efficiency and circular economy principles throughout the product lifecycle. Deepening assurance across our operations and supply chain: In 2025, the Company assembled the most comprehensive body of independent evidence to date, reinforcing its commitment to upholding ethical labor practices across its operations and upstream supply chain. The Company's Suqian solar cell factory in China earned Silver-level recognition under the RBA Validated Assessment Program (VAP), joining its Thailand solar module factory which achieved the same rating in 2023. Additionally, its Suqian and Baotou factories in China completed Solar Stewardship Initiative assessments, receiving Silver and Bronze certifications, respectively. Beyond the Company's own factories, two of its key polysilicon suppliers in Qinghai Province, China completed RBA VAP audits at its request, each earning Silver-level recognition. All these audit results independently confirmed full compliance with Freely Chosen Employment standards.

Hanbing Zhang, Chief Sustainability Officer of Canadian Solar, commented, "We are pleased to present Canadian Solar's 2025 Sustainability Report, which reflects our global team's dedication to integrating sustainability into every facet of our operations. At Canadian Solar, we are committed to minimizing the environmental footprint of our operations, safeguarding the well-being of our employees, and maintaining a responsible supply chain. We believe transparency and accountability in our practices and reporting are essential to demonstrating our commitment to responsible business conduct and driving continuous improvement. We are proud of the progress made this year and remain focused on advancing our sustainability journey."

Colin Parkin, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar, added, "The year 2025 was defined by significant progress in how we measure, manage, and improve the environmental and social performance of our business. We reached these milestones while navigating a challenging solar industry landscape, a backdrop that reinforced our decision to prioritize value-driven growth over volume. Underpinned by ethical business conduct, our commitment remains steadfast. We are not just delivering renewable energy solutions; we are ensuring that our manufacturing processes and supply chain operations are conducted with the highest standards of environmental stewardship and social responsibility to create lasting value for our stakeholders."

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 25 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 177 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar had shipped over 20 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of March 31, 2026, and had a $3.5 billion contracted backlog as of May 8, 2026. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12.2 GWp of solar power projects and 6.4 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 24 GWp of solar and 81 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, revenues, gross margins, and project sales are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "future", "ongoing", "continue", "intend", "plan", "potential", "prospect", "guidance", "believe", "estimate", "is/are likely to" or similar expressions, the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our expectations regarding global electricity demand and the adoption of solar and battery energy storage technologies; our growth strategies, future business performance, and financial condition; our transition to a long-term owner and operator of clean energy assets and expansion of project pipelines; our ability to monetize project portfolios, manage supply chain fluctuations, and respond to economic factors such as inflation and interest rates; our outlook on government incentives, trade measures, regulatory developments, and geopolitical risks; our expectations for project timelines, costs, and returns; competitive dynamics in solar and storage markets; our ability to execute supply chain, manufacturing, and operational initiatives; access to capital, debt obligations, and covenant compliance; relationships with key suppliers and customers; technological advancement and product quality; and risks related to intellectual property, litigation, and compliance with environmental and sustainability regulations. Other risks were described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 10, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

CANADIAN SOLAR INC. INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Wina Huang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.