Canadian Solar Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Canadian Solar Inc.

22 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights

  • Record quarterly net income attributable to Canadian Solar of $170 million or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $84 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $74 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.
  • 62% increase in solar module shipments year-over-year ("yoy") to 8.2 GW, compared to guidance of 8.1 GW to 8.4 GW.
  • 39% increase in net revenues quarter-over-quarter ("qoq") and 2% yoy to $2.4 billion, compared to guidance of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion.
  • 39% increase in gross profit qoq and 19% yoy to $441 million, with an 18.6% gross margin, including an inventory write-down, compared to guidance of 19% to 21%.
  • Gross proceeds of approximately $975 million from the initial public offering ("IPO") of its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech Innovation Board under the stock code 688472.
  • 25 GWp of solar development pipeline and 52 GWh of battery energy storage development pipeline, as of June 30, 2023 (Recurrent Energy, formerly Global Energy).

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We achieved strong results in the second quarter of 2023 delivering record net income of $170 million, or $2.39 per diluted share. We successfully completed the IPO of our CSI Solar subsidiary, raising approximately $975 million in gross proceeds to support our ambitious growth plans across our solar and battery energy storage businesses. We also continued to strengthen our competitive position in core markets such as the U.S., where we are making long-term investments and building a state-of-the-art 5 GW solar module manufacturing plant under the backdrop of the Inflation Reduction Act. We are proud to be embarking on these growth initiatives with long-term partners such as EDF Renewables, working together to advance sustainable energy solutions to decarbonize the grid. We also recently published our latest ESG Sustainability Report, providing comprehensive updates on our efforts to conduct business ethically and sustainably."

Yan Zhuang, President of Canadian Solar's CSI Solar subsidiary, said, "CSI Solar achieved strong results in the second quarter despite the sharp decline in market prices. Raw material costs declined faster than anticipated and have now likely bottomed. This led to an inventory write-down of raw materials during the second quarter, directly impacting our gross margin. However, this was more than offset by operating leverage, resulting in strong operating income. Looking ahead, we expect to significantly optimize our cost structure as we ramp up our internal cell and wafer capacity in the second half of the year and meaningfully improve on our capacity's vertical integration.

"In addition, we made the strategic decision to rebrand our utility-scale turnkey battery energy storage business under our new e-STORAGE brand, which we believe more clearly articulates our business. We continue to build momentum in this fast-growing business, with our e-STORAGE platform now having a contracted backlog of $2.1 billion, including approximately $630 million in new bookings signed during the second quarter of 2023. We are well positioned for growth and focused on further enhancing value for our customers, as we drive long-term profitable growth in our key markets and segments."

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Canadian Solar's Recurrent Energy subsidiary, said, "We achieved significant revenue and profit growth in the second quarter with the sale of our flagship 100 MWp Azuma Kofuji project in Japan. We continue to develop high-quality clean energy assets and execute on our 25 GWp solar and 52 GWh battery energy storage development pipeline. Among these, we have over 2 GWp of pre-construction solar projects with PPAs signed over the past three years and an additional 1.5 GWp under late-stage PPA negotiations where our secured or advanced interconnection status gives us a leadership position and high visibility to complete these projects in the near term. This is part of our strategy to execute and own more of the solar and battery energy storage projects we develop, thereby capturing greater long-term value for our shareholders."

Dr. Huifeng Chang, Senior VP and CFO, added, "In the second quarter, we achieved $2.4 billion in revenue, a gross margin of 18.6%, and net income of $2.39 per diluted share. We continued to prioritize cash generation with the increase in operating cash flow to $290 million. Our total cash position reached $3.3 billion following the successful completion of the CSI Solar IPO. Our priority remains on deploying capital productively, including strategic capacity expansion plans, as we drive long-term growth and build value for the Company and shareholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Total module shipments recognized as revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were 8.2 GW, up 62% yoy and 35% qoq. Of the total, 41 MW were shipped to the Company's own utility-scale solar power projects.

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2023 increased 39% qoq and 2% yoy to $2.4 billion. The sequential increase reflects higher solar module shipment volume and higher project sales, partially offset by a decline in module average selling price ("ASP").

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was $441 million, up 39% qoq and 19% yoy. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 18.6%, compared to 18.7% in the first quarter of 2023. The gross margin decline was primarily due to the decline in module ASPs that adversely impacted the broader industry, and a $31 million inventory write-down, both of which were impacted by the sharp decline in silicon material prices. This was partially offset by lower manufacturing costs and a higher margin contribution from project sales.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were $216 million, compared to $172 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $255 million in the second quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2023 included a $36 million share-based compensation expense related to the CSI Solar IPO. Operating expenses increased at lower rates than the revenue growth rate qoq reflecting the Company's operating leverage and a further decline of unit logistics costs.

Depreciation and amortization charges in the second quarter of 2023 were $73 million, compared to $68 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $63 million in the second quarter of 2022. The sequential increase was primarily driven by the Company's continued capacity expansion.

Net interest expense in the second quarter of 2023 was $21 million, compared to $12 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $15 million in the second quarter of 2022. The sequential and yoy increases reflect the Company's increased total debt and the higher interest rate environment.

Net foreign exchange and derivative gain in the second quarter of 2023 was $34 million, compared to a net loss of $13 million in the first quarter of 2023 and a net gain of $6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The net foreign exchange and derivative gain was mainly due to a weaker Renminbi relative to the U.S. Dollar.

Net income attributable to Canadian Solar in the second quarter of 2023 was $170 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $84 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $74 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2023 was $290 million, compared to $47 million in the first quarter of 2023. The qoq increase in operating cash flow primarily resulted from higher profits, reduced inventories as a result of declined supply chain costs, and changes in working capital.

Total debt was $3.3 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $3.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, including $721 million and $831 million of debt related to Recurrent Energy project assets as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The qoq total debt increase was due to new borrowings for capacity expansion and working capital, partially offset by the reduction of project financing upon project sales.

Total project assets were $687 million, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $864 million as of March 31, 2023. Project assets are projects that are developed and built for sale, as part of Recurrent Energy's business model.

The net value of solar power systems was $613 million, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $472 million, as of March 31, 2023. Solar power systems are projects that are developed and built to be held on the Company's balance sheet.

Corporate Structure

The Company has two business segments: Recurrent Energy, formerly Global Energy, and CSI Solar. The two businesses operate as follows:

  • Recurrent Energy (formerly Global Energy) is one of the world's largest clean energy project development platforms with 14 years of experience, having delivered over 9 GWp of solar power projects and over 3 GWh of battery storage projects. It is vertically integrated and has strong expertise in greenfield origination, development, financing, execution, operations and maintenance, and asset management.
  • CSI Solar consists of solar module and battery storage manufacturing, and delivery of total system solutions, including inverters, solar system kits and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services. CSI Solar's e-STORAGE branded battery storage business includes both its utility-scale turnkey battery system solutions, as well as a small but growing residential battery storage business. These storage systems solutions are complemented with long-term service agreements, including future battery capacity augmentation services.

Recurrent Energy Segment (formerly Global Energy)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a leading position with a total global solar development pipeline of approximately 25 GWp and an energy storage development pipeline of over 52 GWh.

While Recurrent Energy's business model was historically develop-to-sell, as previously communicated, the Company is in the process of adjusting its strategy to create greater asset value and retain greater ownership of projects in select markets to increase revenues generated through recurring income, such as power sales, operations and maintenance, and asset management income.

The business model will consist of three key drivers:

  • Operating portfolio to drive stable, diversified cash flows in growth markets with stable currencies;
  • Project sales (or asset rotations) in the rest of the world to drive cash-efficient growth model as value from project sales will help fund growth in operating assets in stable currency markets;
  • Power services through long-term operations and maintenance ("O&M") contracts, currently with 6 GW of contracted projects, to drive stable and long-term recurring earnings and synergies with the project development platform.

Recurrent Energy is continuing to evaluate adjustments in its growth strategy to hold valuable solar assets for the longer term.

Project Development Pipeline – Solar

As of June 30, 2023, Recurrent Energy's total solar project development pipeline was 25.0 GWp, including 1.6 GWp under construction, 6.2 GWp of backlog, and 17.2 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipelines, defined as follows: 

  • Backlog projects are late-stage projects that have passed their risk cliff date and are expected to start construction in the next 1-4 years. A project's risk cliff date is the date on which the project passes the last high-risk development stage and varies depending on the country where it is located. This is usually after the projects have received all the required environmental and regulatory approvals, and entered into interconnection agreements, feed-in tariff ("FIT") arrangements and power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). A significant majority of projects in backlog are contracted (i.e., have secured a PPA or FIT), and the remaining are reasonably assured of securing PPAs.
  • Advanced pipeline projects are mid-stage projects that have secured or have more than 90% certainty of securing an interconnection agreement.
  • Early-stage pipeline projects are early-stage projects controlled by Recurrent Energy that are in the process of securing interconnection.

The following table presents Recurrent Energy's total solar project development pipeline.

Solar Project Development Pipeline (as of June 30, 2023) – MWp*

Region

In
Construction

Backlog

Advanced
Pipeline

Early-Stage
Pipeline

Total

North America

-

422

1,642

4,559

6,623

Latin America

1,228**

2,272**

887

451

4,838

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
("EMEA")

89

1,596

2,770

3,499

7,954

Japan

4

170

14

-

188

China

300

1,745**

-

1,500

3,545

Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China

-

3

1,001

837

1,841

Total

1,621

6,208

6,314

10,846

24,989

*All numbers are gross MWp.

**Including 671 MWp in construction and 711 MWp in backlog that are owned by or already sold to third parties.

Project Development Pipeline – Battery Energy Storage

As of June 30, 2023, Recurrent Energy's total battery storage project development pipeline was 51.7 GWh, including 1.7 GWh under construction and in backlog, and 50.0 GWh of projects in advanced and early-stage pipelines.

The table below sets forth Recurrent Energy's total storage project development pipeline.

Energy Storage Project Development Pipeline (as of June 30, 2023) – MWh

Region

In
Construction

Backlog

Advanced
Pipeline

Early-Stage
Pipeline

Total

North America

-

-

3,898

14,747

18,645

Latin America

-

1,085

2,040

-

3,125

EMEA

-

110

4,418

14,769

19,297

Japan

-

-

-

1,054

1,054

China

-

-

-

7,500

7,500

Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China

24

454

200

1,440

2,118

Total

24

1,649

10,556

39,510

51,739

Projects in Operation – Solar and Battery Energy Storage Power Plants

As of June 30, 2023, Recurrent Energy's solar power plants in operation totaled 681 MWp, with a combined estimated net resale value of approximately $570 million to Recurrent Energy. The estimated net resale value is based on selling prices that Recurrent Energy is currently negotiating or comparable asset sales.

Solar Power Plants in Operation – MWp*

Latin America

Japan

China

Asia Pacific

ex. Japan and China

Total

508

76

85

12

681

*All numbers are net MWp owned by Recurrent Energy; total gross MWp of projects is 1,135 MWp, including volume that is already sold
to third parties.

As of June 30, 2023, Recurrent Energy's energy storage power plants in operation totaled 580 MWh, comprising Recurrent Energy's 20% interest in the 1,400 MWh Crimson standalone battery energy storage project in California and 100% interest in the 300 MWh Minle battery energy storage project in China.

Operating Results

The following table presents select unaudited results of operations data of the Recurrent Energy segment for the periods indicated.

Recurrent Energy Segment Financial Results

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022

Net revenues

360,045

20,052

553,984

380,097

646,950

Cost of revenues

201,981

12,843

473,979

214,824

549,109

Gross profit

158,064

7,209

80,005

165,273

97,841

Operating expenses

35,874

22,414

24,326

58,288

43,173

Income (loss) from
operations*

122,190

(15,205)

55,679

106,985

54,668

Gross margin

43.9 %

36.0 %

14.4 %

43.5 %

15.1 %

Operating margin

33.9 %

-75.8 %

10.1 %

28.1 %

8.5 %


* Income (loss) from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.

CSI Solar Segment 

Solar Modules

CSI Solar shipped 8.2 GW of solar modules to more than 70 countries in the second quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2023, the top five markets ranked by shipments were China, Brazil, the U.S., Spain, and Germany.

CSI Solar's 2024 solar capacity expansion targets are set forth below.

Solar Manufacturing Capacity, GW*

June 2023

Actual

December 2023

Plan

March 2024

Plan

December 2024

Plan

Ingot

20.4

20.4

20.4

50.4

Wafer

21.0

21.0

30.0

60.0

Cell

26.0

50.0

54.0

70.0

Module

37.7

50.0

59.0

80.0

*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice
based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.

Battery Storage Solutions

e-STORAGE, formerly known as CSI Energy Storage, is CSI Solar's utility-scale battery energy storage subsidiary and platform. e-STORAGE provides customers with competitive turnkey, integrated, utility-scale battery storage solutions, including bankable, end-to-end, utility-scale, turnkey battery storage system solutions across various applications. System performance is complemented with long-term service agreements, which include future battery capacity augmentation services and bring in long-term, stable income.

As of June 30, 2023, e-STORAGE had a total project turnkey pipeline of 26 GWh, which includes both contracted and in-construction projects, as well as projects at different stages of the negotiation process. In addition, e-STORAGE had 2.4 GWh of operating battery storage projects contracted under long-term service agreements, all of which were battery energy storage projects previously executed by e-STORAGE.

During the second quarter of 2023, e-STORAGE signed approximately $630 million in new bookings, including long-term service agreements. As of June 30, 2023, the contracted backlog, including contracted long-term service agreements, was $2.1 billion. These are signed orders with contractual obligations with customers and provide significant earnings visibility over a multi-year period.

The table below sets forth e-STORAGE's battery storage manufacturing capacity expansion targets.

Battery Storage Manufacturing
Capacity, GWh*

June 2023

Actual

December 2023

Plan

SolBank

2.5

10.0



*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice
based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.

Operating Results 

The following table presents select unaudited results of operations data of the CSI Solar segment for the periods indicated. 

CSI Solar Segment Financial Results* 

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,

2022

Net revenues

2,013,993

1,709,730

1,816,410

3,723,723

3,026,404

Cost of revenues

1,726,154

1,394,121

1,526,755

3,120,275

2,560,920

Gross profit

287,839

315,609

289,655

603,448

465,484

Operating expenses

168,455

146,151

227,262

314,606

371,193

Income from operations

119,384

169,458

62,393

288,842

94,291

Gross margin

14.3 %

18.5 %

15.9 %

16.2 %

15.4 %

Operating margin

5.9 %

9.9 %

3.4 %

7.8 %

3.1 %

*Include effects of both sales to third-party customers and to the Company's Recurrent Energy segment. Please refer to the
attached financial tables for intercompany transaction elimination information. Income from operations reflects
management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.

The table below provides the geographic distribution of the net revenues of CSI Solar:

CSI Solar Net Revenues Geographic Distribution* (In Millions of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Q2 2023

% of Net
Revenues

Q1 2023

% of Net
Revenues

Q2 2022

% of Net
Revenues

Asia

722

36

555

33

587

33

Americas

716

36

632

38

742

42

Europe and others

566

28

494

29

431

25

Total

2,004

100

1,681

100

1,760

100









*Excludes sales from CSI Solar to Recurrent Energy.

Business Outlook

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates given factors such as existing market conditions, order book, production capacity, input material prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, the anticipated timing of project sales, and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty with respect to, among other things, customer demand, project construction and sale schedules, product sales prices and costs, supply chain constraints, and geopolitical conflicts. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion. Gross margin is expected to be between 17.5% and 19.5%. Total module shipments recognized as revenues by CSI Solar are expected to be in the range of 8.5 GW to 8.7 GW, including approximately 30 MW to the Company's own projects.

For the full year of 2023, the Company reiterates its prior outlook for CSI Solar's total module shipments to be in the range of 30 GW to 35 GW. CSI Solar's battery storage shipments are expected to be in the range of 1.8 GWh to 2.0 GWh. The Company's total revenue is expected to be in the range of $8.5 billion to $9.0 billion.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We expect margins to rebalance through the year as we restrict the production of non-vertically integrated solar module shipments while strengthening our leadership position in premium markets and segments. While competition remains intense, the successful IPO of our CSI Solar subsidiary, strong balance sheet and brand solidly position us to achieve profitable growth, as we continue making long-term investments that create lasting value for shareholders."

Recent Developments

On July 31, 2023, Canadian Solar released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company's progress toward advancing its sustainability strategy from an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) perspective. The sustainability disclosures in this report are aligned with global standards set by the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures), SASB (the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) and GRI (Global Reporting Initiative).

Recurrent Energy (formerly Global Energy)

On August 16, 2023, Canadian Solar announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy secured a 20-year tolling agreement with Arizona Public Service Company ("APS") for the 1,200 MWh Papago energy storage project under development in Maricopa County, Arizona. Construction of the project is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024, and the project is expected to reach commercial operation in the second quarter of 2025. Canadian Solar's majority-owned subsidiary e-Storage will deliver its SolBank battery energy storage system and provide the full integration and commissioning services for the project.

On June 26, 2023, Canadian Solar announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy secured a EUR150 million multicurrency facility with Santander Corporate & Investment Banking. The facility will support Recurrent Energy's growth and strategy to retain greater asset ownership in selected markets.

On May 31, 2023, Canadian Solar announced its wholly owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy completed the sale of its flagship 100 MWp Azuma Kofuji solar mega-project located in Fukushima prefecture to Japanese investors arranged by Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Canadian Solar recognized the revenue from the transaction in the second quarter of 2023. Recurrent Energy's local subsidiary will continue to provide long term operations and maintenance service for the plant after the transaction.

CSI Solar

Canadian Solar announced its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar completed its IPO and its shares started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech Innovation Board on June 9, 2023 under the stock code 688472. In the IPO, CSI Solar issued 541,058,824 shares, representing 15% of the 3,607,058,824 shares outstanding immediately after the IPO. CSI Solar issued an additional 81,158,500 shares at the IPO price of RMB11.10 per share to cover over-allotments. As a result, CSI Solar raised an aggregate of RMB6.9 billion (approximately US$975 million) in gross proceeds from the IPO. After deducting the offering expenses of RMB278 million, the net proceeds from the IPO were RMB6.6 billion (approximately US$925 million). CSI Solar issued a total of 622,217,324 shares, representing approximately 17% of the 3,688,217,324 shares outstanding after the IPO. Following the exercise of the over-allotment option, Canadian Solar owns approximately 62% of CSI Solar.

On August 17, 2023, Canadian Solar announced e-STORAGE, which is part of its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar, will deliver 1,200 MWh of energy storage solutions to the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy Papago energy storage project in Arizona. Construction of the project is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024, with commercial operation expected in the second quarter of 2025. The project will utilize e-STORAGE's SolBank products and e-STORAGE will provide O&M services and a performance guarantee under a 20-year long-term service agreement.

On August 9, 2023, Canadian Solar announced the signing of a multi-year module supply agreement with EDF Renewables North America to deliver up to 7 GW of high-efficiency N-type TOPCon solar modules, which will be produced at Canadian Solar's new factory in Mesquite, Texas. Under the agreement, Canadian Solar will supply its TOPCon solar modules to support EDF Renewables' project pipeline in the U.S. between 2024 and 2030.

On July 19, 2023, Canadian Solar announced its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar entered into a multi-year investment agreement with the municipal government of Hohhot, in Inner Mongolia, China, to invest in 20 GW of ingot, 40 GW of crucible, 10 GW of wafer, 10 GW of cell, 5 GW of module and 5 GW of ancillary products manufacturing capacities as the initial phase of the agreement. The ingot capacity is expected to commence production in March 2024, and the remaining capacities are expected to start production in the second half of 2024. Total capital expenditures for the initial phase of this investment are expected to be around RMB11.5 billion (approximately US$1.6 billion), most of which will occur in 2024. 

On July 10, 2023, Canadian Solar and its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar announced the rebranding of e-STORAGE, CSI Solar's utility-scale battery energy storage subsidiary and platform. Through e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar will accelerate its growth in the global energy storage market by operating e-STORAGE as a distinct business unit under CSI Solar. e-STORAGE launches with nearly 26 GWh of energy storage projects in its total pipeline and over $1.7 billion of contracted revenues as of July 2023, up from $1 billion in January 2023. Previously, e-STORAGE operated under the name CSI Energy Storage.

On June 15, 2023, Canadian Solar announced the establishment of a solar PV module production facility in Mesquite, Texas. The plant will have an annual output of 5 GW, with an investment of over $250 million. The plant will create approximately 1,500 skilled jobs once it is fully ramped up. Production is expected to begin near the end of 2023.

On June 8, 2023, Canadian Solar announced its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar entered into an agreement with Unibal, a joint venture between Union Group and Capbal Limited, to deliver battery storage systems for two projects totaling 40 MWh in the United Kingdom. The projects are expected to reach commercial operation in the first quarter of 2024.

On May 22, 2023, Canadian Solar announced its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar entered into an agreement to deliver 49.5MW/99MWh of turnkey battery energy storage solutions to Cero Generation and Enso Energy for their 49.5MW/99MWh battery energy storage co-located with the Larks Green solar PV project in South Gloucestershire, United Kingdom. CSI Solar will also provide full commissioning and integration services for the projects, in addition to long-term operations and maintenance, warranties and performance guarantees. The projects covered by the agreement are expected to reach commercial operation in late 2024.

About Canadian Solar Inc.
Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 102 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected over 9 GWp of solar power projects and over 3 GWh of battery storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 700 MWp of solar power projects in operation, 8 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 17 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has a total battery storage project development pipeline of 52 GWh, including approximately 2 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 50 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, including those regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, revenues, gross margins, and project sales are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business, regulatory and economic conditions and the state of the solar and battery storage market and industry; geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including impasses, sanctions and export controls; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain disruptions; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., China, Brazil and Europe; changes in effective tax rates; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; changes in corporate responsibility, especially environmental, social and governance ("ESG") requirements; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in or failure to timely adjust average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features that customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange and inflation rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 18, 2023. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

The following tables provide unaudited select financial data for the Company's CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy businesses.

Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy


Three Months Ended and As of June 30, 2023

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)


CSI Solar

Recurrent
Energy

Elimination
and
unallocated
items (1)

Total

Net revenues 

$ 2,013,993

$ 360,045

$ (10,015)

$ 2,364,023

Cost of revenues

1,726,154

201,981

(4,686)

1,923,449

Gross profit

287,839

158,064

(5,329)

440,574

Gross margin

14.3 %

43.9 %


18.6 %

Income from operations (2)

$ 119,384

$ 122,190

$ (17,451)

$ 224,123









Supplementary
   Information:







Interest expense (3)

$ (15,833)

$ (12,824)

$ (1,798)

$ (30,455)

Interest income (3)

7,550

1,905

1

9,456









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,607,189

$ 395,417

$ 8,819

$ 2,011,425

Restricted cash – current and
   noncurrent

1,227,340

11,374


1,238,714

Non-recourse borrowings


296,668


296,668

Other short-term and long-
   term borrowings

1,735,482

881,059


2,616,541


Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy


Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)


CSI Solar

Recurrent

Energy

Elimination
and
unallocated
items (1)

Total

Net revenues 

$ 3,723,723

$ 380,097

$ (38,516)

$ 4,065,304

Cost of revenues

3,120,275

214,824

(28,370)

3,306,729

Gross profit

603,448

165,273

(10,146)

758,575

Gross margin

16.2 %

43.5 %


18.7 %

Income from operations (2)

$ 288,842

$ 106,985

$ (26,100)

$ 369,727









Supplementary
   Information:







Interest expense (3)

$ (29,421)

$ (17,889)

$ (3,593)

$ (50,903)

Interest income (3)

14,027

3,357

28

17,412


Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy


Three Months Ended and As of June 30, 2022
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)


CSI Solar

Recurrent

Energy

Elimination
and
unallocated
items (1)

Total

Net revenues 

$ 1,816,410

$ 553,984

$ (56,208)

$ 2,314,186

Cost of revenues

1,526,755

473,979

(57,598)

1,943,136

Gross profit

289,655

80,005

1,390

371,050

Gross margin

15.9 %

14.4 %


16.0 %

Income from operations (2)

$ 62,393

$ 55,679

$ (1,955)

$ 116,117









Supplementary
   Information:







Interest expense (3)

$ (12,415)

$ (5,507)

$ (1,787)

$ (19,709)

Interest income (3)

3,955

261


4,216









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 606,252

$ 420,118

$ 27,197

$ 1,053,567

Restricted cash – current and
   noncurrent

889,745

5,042


894,787

Non-recourse borrowings

36,595

263,586


300,181

Other short-term and long-
   term borrowings

1,348,771

652,747


2,001,518


Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy


Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)


CSI Solar

Recurrent

Energy

Elimination
and
unallocated
items (1)

Total

Net revenues 

$ 3,026,404

$ 646,950

$ (108,819)

$ 3,564,535

Cost of revenues

2,560,920

549,109

(97,435)

3,012,594

Gross profit

465,484

97,841

(11,384)

551,941

Gross margin

15.4 %

15.1 %


15.5 %

Income from operations (2)

$ 94,291

$ 54,668

$ (17,327)

$ 131,632









Supplementary
   Information:







Interest expense (3)

$ (24,405)

$ (7,036)

$ (3,570)

$ (35,011)

Interest income (3)

6,857

1,571


8,428

(1) Includes inter-segment elimination, and unallocated corporate costs not considered part of management's evaluation of business segment operating performance.

(2) Income from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.

(3) Represents interest expenses payable to and interest income earned from third parties.

Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)

CSI Solar Revenues:




Solar modules

$ 1,722,687

$ 1,454,876

$ 1,350,495

Solar system kits

216,867

133,587

150,765

Utility-scale battery storage

13,438

9,815

227,438

Residential battery storage

1,451

4,995

EPC and others

49,535

77,956

31,504

Subtotal

2,003,978

1,681,229

1,760,202

Recurrent Energy Revenues:




Solar and battery storage projects

338,487

4,621

540,056

O&M and asset management services

13,408

8,687

7,745

Electricity sales and others

8,150

6,744

6,183

Subtotal

360,045

20,052

553,984

Total net revenues

$ 2,364,023

$ 1,701,281

$ 2,314,186

Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)

CSI Solar Revenues:


Solar modules

$ 3,177,563

$ 2,313,540

Solar system kits

350,454

241,221

Utility-scale battery storage

23,253

309,938

Residential battery storage

6,446

EPC and others

127,491

52,886

Subtotal

3,685,207

2,917,585

Recurrent Energy Revenues:


Solar and battery storage projects

343,108

618,448

O&M and asset management services

22,095

15,693

Electricity sales and others

14,894

12,809

Subtotal

380,097

646,950

Total net revenues

$ 4,065,304

$ 3,564,535

Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2023

2023

2022

2023

2022











Net revenues

$ 2,364,023

$ 1,701,281

$ 2,314,186

$ 4,065,304

$ 3,564,535

Cost of revenues

1,923,449

1,383,280

1,943,136

3,306,729

3,012,594

Gross profit

440,574

318,001

371,050

758,575

551,941











Operating expenses:









Selling and distribution
expenses

87,686

88,371

158,017

176,057

266,862

General and
administrative expenses

139,571

78,648

87,920

218,219

150,730

Research and
development expenses

23,137

17,307

18,050

40,444

31,330

Other operating income,
net

(33,943)

(11,929)

(9,054)

(45,872)

(28,613)

Total operating expenses

216,451

172,397

254,933

388,848

420,309











Income from operations

224,123

145,604

116,117

369,727

131,632

Other income (expenses):









Interest expense

(30,455)

(20,448)

(19,709)

(50,903)

(35,011)

Interest income

9,456

7,956

4,216

17,412

8,428

Gain (loss) on change in
fair value of derivatives,
net

(23,775)

7,601

(4,869)

(16,174)

(29,607)

Foreign exchange gain
(loss), net

57,532

(20,860)

11,333

36,672

39,195

Investment income, net

1,955

8,380

6,984

10,335

1,460

Total other income
(expenses)

14,713

(17,371)

(2,045)

(2,658)

(15,535)











Income before income taxes
and equity in earnings of
affiliates

238,836

128,233

114,072

367,069

116,097

Income tax expense

(46,019)

(28,715)

(27,731)

(74,734)

(22,548)

Equity in earnings of affiliates

4,719

7,311

2,214

12,030

3,940

Net income

197,536

106,829

88,555

304,365

97,489











Less: Net income
attributable to non-
controlling interests

27,566

23,117

14,093

50,683

13,820











Net income attributable to
Canadian Solar Inc.

$ 169,970

$ 83,712

$ 74,462

$ 253,682

$ 83,669











Earnings per share - basic

$   2.62

$   1.30

$   1.16

$   3.92

$   1.30

Shares used in computation -
basic

64,912,928

64,517,935

64,262,556

64,716,522

64,146,383

Earnings per share - diluted

$   2.39

$   1.19

$   1.07

$   3.58

$   1.21

Shares used in computation -
diluted

71,689,925

71,424,749

71,103,568

71,571,041

71,067,215

Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Income

$ 197,536

$ 106,829

$ 88,555

$ 304,365

$ 97,489

Other comprehensive income
(loss):








Foreign currency translation
adjustment

(68,507)

23,250

(126,367)

(45,257)

(118,856)

Gain (loss) on changes in fair
value of available-for-sale debt
securities, net of tax

(1,050)

339

229

(711)

229

Gain (loss) on interest rate
swap, net of tax

(67)

(105)

160

(172)

350

Share of gain (loss) on changes
in fair value of derivatives of
affiliate, net of tax

503

(610)


(107)

Comprehensive income (loss)

128,415

129,703

(37,423)

258,118

(20,788)

Less: comprehensive income
(loss) attributable to non-
controlling interests

3,690

25,162

(3,960)

28,852

(2,833)

Comprehensive income (loss)
attributable to Canadian Solar
Inc.

$ 124,725

$ 104,541

$ (33,463)

$ 229,266

$ (17,955)

Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)


June 30,

December 31,


2023

2022

ASSETS



Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,011,425

$ 981,434

Restricted cash

1,234,008

978,116

Accounts receivable trade, net

1,266,608

970,950

Accounts receivable, unbilled

65,282

57,770

Amounts due from related parties

71,249

48,614

Inventories

1,532,149

1,524,095

Value added tax recoverable

186,349

158,773

Advances to suppliers, net

333,182

253,484

Derivative assets

7,637

17,516

Project assets

339,916

385,964

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

269,228

267,941

Total current assets

7,317,033

5,644,657

Restricted cash

4,706

9,953

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,000,396

1,826,643

Solar power systems, net

612,518

364,816

Deferred tax assets, net

219,367

229,226

Advances to suppliers, net

140,430

65,352

Investments in affiliates

159,486

115,784

Intangible assets, net

13,942

17,530

Project assets

347,012

438,529

Right-of-use assets

146,364

103,600

Amounts due from related parties

35,423

33,489

Other non-current assets

201,973

187,549

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 11,198,650

$ 9,037,128

Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

Current liabilities:




Short-term borrowings

$ 1,899,055

$ 1,443,816

Accounts payable

770,606

805,300

Short-term notes payable

1,703,615

1,493,399

Amounts due to related parties

11,306

89

Other payables

798,032

853,040

Advances from customers

313,971

334,943

Derivative liabilities

18,113

25,359

Operating lease liabilities

10,693

9,810

Other current liabilities

477,091

293,012

Total current liabilities

6,002,482

5,258,768

Long-term borrowings

1,014,154

813,406

Convertible notes

226,695

225,977

Liability for uncertain tax positions

5,730

5,730

Deferred tax liabilities

68,457

66,630

Loss contingency accruals

7,150

5,000

Operating lease liabilities

75,707

25,714

Other non-current liabilities

357,001

329,209

TOTAL LIABILITIES

7,757,376

6,730,434

Equity:




Common shares

835,543

835,543

Additional paid-in capital

241,557

1,127

Retained earnings

1,529,202

1,275,520

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(158,782)

(170,551)

Total Canadian Solar Inc. shareholders'
equity

2,447,520

1,941,639

Non-controlling interests

993,754

365,055

TOTAL EQUITY

3,441,274

2,306,694

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 11,198,650

$ 9,037,128

Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating Activities:








Net income

$ 197,536

$ 106,829

$ 88,555

$ 304,365

$ 97,489

Adjustments to reconcile net
income to net cash provided by
operating activities

190,634

67,738

57,852

258,372

173,944

Changes in operating assets
and liabilities

(98,611)

(127,395)

146,857

(226,006)

181,130

Net cash provided by operating
activities

289,559

47,172

293,264

336,731

452,563










Investing Activities:








Purchase of property, plant and
equipment

(283,065)

(233,032)

(147,629)

(516,097)

(235,629)

Purchase of solar power
systems

(36,329)

(109,866)


(146,195)

(101)

Other investing activities

(17,927)

(11,083)

(8,056)

(29,010)

(10,825)

Net cash used in investing
activities

(337,321)

(353,981)

(155,685)

(691,302)

(246,555)










Financing Activities:








Net proceeds from subsidiary's
public offering of ordinary
shares

803,645



803,645

Other financing activities

547,492

379,749

212,743

927,241

440,354

Net cash provided by financing
activities

1,351,137

379,749

212,743

1,730,886

440,354

Effect of exchange rate changes

(128,769)

33,090

(95,453)

(95,679)

(132,290)

Net increase in cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash

1,174,606

106,030

254,869

1,280,636

514,072

Cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash at the beginning
of the period

$ 2,075,533

$ 1,969,503

$ 1,693,485

$ 1,969,503

$ 1,434,282

Cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash at the end of the
period

$ 3,250,139

$ 2,075,533

$ 1,948,354

$ 3,250,139

$ 1,948,354

