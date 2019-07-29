Canadian Solar Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for August 15

GUELPH, Ontario, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("the Company", "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (8:00 p.m., August 15, 2019 in Hong Kong) to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 results and business outlook.

The dial-in phone number for the live audio call is +1-866-519-4004 (toll-free from the U.S.), +852-3018-6771 (local dial-in from Hong Kong) or +1 845-675-0437 from international locations. The passcode for the call is 7591587. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's website at www.canadiansolar.com.

A replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the conclusion of the call until 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, August 23, 2019 (8:00 p.m., August 23, 2019 in Hong Kong) and can be accessed by dialing +1-855-452-5696 (toll-free from the U.S.), +852-3051-2780 (local dial-in from Hong Kong) or +1-646-254-3697 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 7591587. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's at www.canadiansolar.com .

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 18 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 34 GW of premium quality modules to customers in over 150 countries around the world. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

