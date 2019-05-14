Canadian Solar Showcases Next Generation Solar Modules: BiHiKu Bifacial, HiKu poly and HiDM All-Black

GUELPH, Ontario, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar"), (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced it will showcase its next generation solar modules - BiHiKu (polycrystalline bifacial), HiKu (polycrystalline exceeding 400 Watts), and HiDM All-Black (monocrystalline PERC) - at Intersolar Europe from May 15 - 17, 2019 in Munich, Germany.

BiHiKu bifacial polycrystalline dual-cell is a module based on Canadian Solar's industry-leading bifacial cell technology and extensive double glass module manufacturing know-how. The achievement is a new generation of high efficiency bifacial modules with both sides producing power at the same time. BiHiKu's front side output can reach up to 410W, while its bifaciality (percentage of rear side to front side power) is as high as 70%. BiHiKu modules generate up to 30% more power than conventional modules under certain installation conditions, dramatically lowering Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE).

HiKu is the first polycrystalline module exceeding 400W, thus reaching one of the highest module power outputs in the solar industry. HiKu modules can also reduce the LCOE of solar power projects.

HiDM All Black is a high-density module of up to 420W with a very appealing homogeneous black surface. It is an ideal solution for residential rooftop installations. By maximizing the light absorption area, the module efficiency can reach up to 20.37%.

Both Canadian Solar's poly and mono modules have very low LeTID (light and elevated temperature-induced degradation) based on the third party testing. LeTID is a new degradation mode found in most of the high efficiency modules in high working temperature. Canadian Solar is one of the world's leading companies in LeTID research and has successfully developed its unique anti-LeTID technology to guarantee its advanced modules' superb performance in the field.

Visit our booth A1.480 at Intersolar Europe, May 15 - 17, 2019 in Munich, Germany to learn more about Canadian Solar and its latest innovations.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 18 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 32 GW of premium quality modules to customers in over 150 countries around the world. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India and China; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 25, 2019. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.

Related Links

http://www.canadiansolar.com

