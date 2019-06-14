Canadian Solar to Participate in ROTH London Investor Conference

GUELPH, Ontario, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced that it is scheduled to attend the 5th Annual ROTH London Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London.

During the conference, Dr. Huifeng Chang, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will meet with institutional investors. Presentation materials are available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.canadiansolar.com .

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 34 GW of premium quality modules to over 150 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.

Related Links

http://www.canadiansolar.com

