Canadian Solar to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City

GUELPH, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

During the conference, Ed Job, Managing Director, Investor Relations, and Isabel Zhang, Associate Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis, will meet with institutional investors.

A group presentation is scheduled for 8:40 a.m. EST on January 15, 2020 and will be available through a live webcast in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.canadiansolar.com .

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 18 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 38 GW of premium quality modules to customers in over 150 countries around the world. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

