Canadian Solar to sell its 80% interest in a 482.6 MWp contracted Brazilian solar project portfolio to Nebras Power

GUELPH, Ontario and MADRID, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("the Company", "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, announced today the signing of an agreement for the sale of its 80% interest in a 482.6 MWp portfolio of contracted solar projects in Brazil to Nebras Power Investment Management B.V., a Dutch affiliate of Nebras Q.P.S.C. ("Nebras").

These projects are in advanced stages of development with construction expected to begin in 2019. Canadian Solar will supply to the projects the high efficiency bi-facial modules, including from its manufacturing facility in Brazil, which is the leading supplier of high quality modules for the growing solar market in the country.

The solar portfolio includes the following projects:

Salgueiro Solar Holding SA: 114.3 MW peak

Francisco Sa Solar Holding SA: 114.3 MW peak

Jaiba Solar Holding SA: 101.6 MW peak

Lavras Solar Holding SA: 152.4 MW peak

With the completion of 80% interest sale of the 482.6 MWp Brazilian portfolio to Nebras Power, Canadian Solar will have successfully sold close to 1GWp of high quality solar projects in Brazil. The agreement with Nebras provides Canadian Solar with the retention of the remaining 20% interest in the portfolio.

"Canadian Solar and Nebras will jointly manage the execution of the EPC and will bring the projects to completion. Once operational, these solar energy systems will be one of the largest bi-facial solar portfolios in Latin America, highlighting Canadian Solar's technology leadership. We are very pleased to be partnering with Nebras Power and supporting the growth of the solar energy market in Brazil." said Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar.

About Nebras Power Q.P.S.C.

Nebras Power Q.P.S.C. ("Nebras") headquartered in Doha, State of Qatar, is a joint venture of Qatar Electricity and Water Company ("QEWC") (60%) and Qatar Holding ("QH") (40%). Nebras is a strategic investor in the power and water sectors with a global vision. Its target is a well-balanced investment portfolio in terms of technology mix, markets and greenfield development vs M&A. Nebras is committed to providing safe, sustainable, efficient and environmentally sound energy solutions for future generations.

About Nebras Power Investment Management B.V.

Nebras Power Investment Management B.V. ("NPIM") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nebras Power Q.P.S.C., incorporated in the Netherlands and is operating since 2016. NPIM is the international investment management platform of Nebras Power Q.P.S.C. Its mandate is to own, develop and invest, in greenfield developments and brownfield projects, in the sectors of power and water, in the Netherlands and internationally.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 18 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 32 GW of premium quality modules to customers in over 150 countries around the world. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India and China; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 26, 2018. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.

Related Links

http://www.canadiansolar.com

