Canadian Solar Will Present EP Cube Residential Energy Storage Solution at Intersolar in Munich

GUELPH, ON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that it will present EP Cube at Intersolar, one of the world's leading solar energy exhibitions in Munich, Germany, on June 14-16, 2023.

EP Cube is an all-in-one energy storage solution for residential applications. After the successful launch in North America in September 2022 and Spain and Italy in the first quarter of 2023, we are now presenting EP Cube for the German market where demands for residential solar PV systems and residential battery storage solutions are growing rapidly.

EP Cube is small, 24 cm in thickness and weighs only 35 kg per battery module. Its installation is easy, quick, and safe with EP Cube 2.0 bracket. The commissioning of EP Cube is designed to be seamless using a mobile phone app, with step-by-step instructions.

EP Cube enables customers to boost the efficiency of electricity for self-consumption, by storing, managing, and utilizing the power produced by consumers' own PV system. EP Cube is a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) based residential energy storage solution with an integrated hybrid inverter and stackable storage modules. The product is both AC-and DC-coupled, with an AC round-trip efficiency of up to 95%. EP Cube offers a flexible solution with capacities ranging from 6.6 kWh to 19.9 kWh and compatibility with most current PV systems, micro-inverters, and EV chargers. Its IP65 classification makes the system resistant to water, dust and humidity, and therefore can be placed both indoors and outdoors.

EP Cube is developed and produced by Eternalplanet, a consumer-oriented independent brand of energy technology under Canadian Solar's CSI Solar subsidiary.

Further information about EP Cube will be available at Canadian Solar's booth A2.380.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 94 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 8.8 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 609 MWp of projects in operation, 6.9 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 17.7 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business, regulatory and economic conditions and the state of the solar and battery storage market and industry; geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including impasses, sanctions and export controls; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain disruptions; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets, such as Japan, the U.S., China, Brazil and Europe; changes in effective tax rates; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; changes in corporate responsibility, especially environmental, social and governance ("ESG") requirements; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in or failure to timely adjust average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features that customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange and inflation rate fluctuations; uncertainties related to the CSI Solar carve-out listing; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 18, 2023. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

