Canadian Solar Wins Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Award for Sustainability Reporting of the Year

GUELPH, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that it has been awarded the "Sustainability Reporting of the Year – Global" as part of Environmental Finance's 2023 Sustainable Company Awards. This award recognized Canadian Solar's efforts in providing transparent, comparable, and comprehensive sustainability reporting which enables its stakeholders to better understand the Company's strategy, commitments, and progress towards achieving its sustainability goals.

For three consecutive years, Canadian Solar has published sustainability and ESG reports aligned with the global standards set by the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosure), SASB (the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) and GRI (Global Reporting Initiative).

In the latest report, the Company has expanded its participation in international ESG initiatives, joining the United Nations Global Compact, committing to support and adhere to the Ten Principles of the UNGC on human rights, labor, environment, and anticorruption. Canadian Solar has also submitted a commitment letter to SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative), indicating the Company's intention to set near term and net-zero science-based climate targets.

Ms. Hanbing Zhang, Chief Sustainability Officer commented, "We are honored to be recognized by Environmental Finance as a global leader in corporate sustainability reporting. We hope that our reporting will help our stakeholders understand our strategy, commitment, and efforts in decarbonizing, promoting social responsibility, maintaining a responsible supply chain, and enhancing corporate governance. We will continue to adapt to the evolving global sustainability reporting landscape and execute on our sustainability strategy, creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

Environmental Finance, headquartered in London is a news and research organization established in 1999 to report on sustainable investment, green finance and the people and companies active in environmental markets. The Sustainable Company Awards are aimed at recognizing corporates across all industries that are transforming their business practices to pave the way towards a sustainable future.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 102 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected over 9 GWp of solar power projects and over 3 GWh of battery storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 700 MWp of solar power projects in operation, 8 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 17 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has a total battery storage project development pipeline of 52 GWh, including approximately 2 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 50 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

