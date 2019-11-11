Canadian Solar Won 190.5 MWp Solar Power Projects in Brazil

GUELPH, Ontario, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced it has been awarded two solar photovoltaic (PV) projects totaling 190.5 MWp in the 7th Brazilian Federal Auction held in October 2019. This was the first time that solar participated in an A-6 energy auction. The Brazilian government allocated a total of 2,979 MW of generation capacity, of which 530 MW was solar.

Canadian Solar will develop and build the 152.4 MWp Gameleira project in the State of Ceará and the 38.1 MWp Luiz Gonzaga Project located in the State of Pernambuco. The construction is expected to start in Q3 2021 and Q1 2022 respectively, and the projects will both reach commercial operation before January 2023, two years earlier than the date required by the government. Once in operation, the two solar power plants will generate approximately 433 GWh of electricity annually. 30% of the electricity generated by the plants will be purchased by a pool of distribution companies under two 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs), with an average contracted price of 84.38 BRL/MWh, or approximately US$22.32/MWh. The rest of the electricity will be purchased under long-term private PPAs which are under negotiation.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Canadian Solar, commented, "We are proud to be the only company that has been successful in winning projects in all seven federal energy auctions held to date in Brazil. This auction win further strengthens our leading position in the Brazilian solar market where we have been awarded accumulatively around 1.6 GWp of PPAs."

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale solar power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 18 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 36 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India and China; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 25, 2019. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

