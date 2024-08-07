Canadian Solar's e-STORAGE to Power 200 MWh Energy Storage Project in Southeastern Australia

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of the Company's majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar"), has been awarded a turnkey EPC contract for 100 MW / 200 MWh energy storage solutions by Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia for its Terang energy storage project in Victoria, Australia. FRV Australia, part of Jameel Energy and the Canadian infrastructure fund OMERS, is a leading developer of sustainable energy solutions.

e-STORAGE and FRV Australia have entered into an Energy Storage Supply Agreement and a Long-Term Service Agreement. Construction of the project is scheduled to commence in August 2024.

e-STORAGE will deliver SolBank 3.0, its latest proprietary energy storage solution, for the Terang project. SolBank 3.0 provides over 5 MWh of capacity in a 20-ft container. Compared with the previous generation, SolBank 3.0 offers a 45% increase in capacity and a 12% reduction in the project layout space. In addition, SolBank 3.0's efficient cooling system can reduce auxiliary energy consumption by 30%. The system also includes a multi-level fire detector, alarm, and extinguishing system to mitigate thermal risks.

Located in Terang, Victoria, the project will be FRV Australia's first standalone energy storage project and is expected to create many jobs during both the construction and operational phases.

Carlo Frigerio, CEO of FRV Australia, commented: "Building our first large-scale energy storage project is a major milestone for FRV Australia. This project strengthens our place in the renewable energy sector in Australia. It paves the way for future business opportunities and growth in our portfolio".

Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE, added: "We really appreciate FRV Australia's trust in e-STORAGE, having chosen us to build this 100 MW / 200 MWh energy storage system in Terang, Australia. Leveraging our advanced SolBank 3.0 technology, this project not only bolsters the grid during peak demand, but also delivers substantial benefits to the local community. We look forward to working with FRV Australia in future".

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 23 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 125 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected over 10 GWp of solar power projects and 3.3 GWh of battery energy storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has over 1.2 GWp of solar power projects in operation, 6.5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 19.8 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has 600 MWh of battery energy storage projects in operation and a total battery energy storage project development pipeline of around 56 GWh, including approximately 4.3 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 51.6 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

About e-STORAGE

e-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and integrating battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. e-STORAGE offers proprietary battery energy storage solutions, comprehensive EPC services, and innovative solutions aimed at improving grid operations. e-STORAGE has shipped close to 5.7 GWh DC of battery energy storage solutions to global markets, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and China as of March 2024. This significant accomplishment solidifies e-STORAGE's position as a key player in the global energy storage integration industry. Currently, e-STORAGE operates two fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual production capacity of 20 GWh energy storage solutions. For more info, please refer to the Media&PR section of www.csestorage.com and follow the LinkedIn page.

About FRV Australia

FRV was one of the first international solar developers to enter the Australian market and developed its first Australian solar PV project pipeline in 2011 opening the local solar market. FRV was also the first company to deliver a project-financed large-scale solar farm in Australia with the Royalla Solar Farm near Canberra operating since August 2014. To date, the company has developed over 1 GW of PV assets built or under construction across 10 projects. The activities are based in Sydney and the company has a multidisciplinary team of over 80 employees. In October 2021 FRV partnered with OMERS Infrastructure signing an agreement for the sale of 49% of FRV Australia. The partnership with a top tier investor such as OMERS is a strong signal of confidence in the high value of FRV's portfolio of projects and pipeline and it will accelerate the growth plans for the company in Australia. For more information, please visit: frv.com

About FRV

FRV, part of Jameel Energy, is a leading global renewable energy development company. In line with our ambition to continue leading the global transition to a more sustainable energy future, FRV has evolved from being just a developer to becoming an independent power producer. We aim to be the world's leading green energy and infrastructure platform. For more information, please visit: frv.com

